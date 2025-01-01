Every Perk You Get With An Amazon Prime Subscription

Amazon Prime has been around for nearly 20 years now, offering a wide variety of benefits to shoppers all over the globe. While many buyers can get by just fine without it, over 200 million people have found themselves making use of the service in their day-to-day lives. Even if you've been subscribed for years, there are likely many perks of your Amazon Prime membership you don't know about. Not only that, a lot of the services you do use might not be living up to their full potential.

While there are plenty of stores with their own Amazon Prime alternatives with free shipping and other bonus perks, few of them offer the same range of benefits that Amazon does. While not every benefit is relevant for every customer, there are some that could be very useful if you haven't looked at them before. It's not a bad idea taking a closer look at everything included with Amazon Prime, especially if some of its bonuses are worthwhile to you — or to someone you know.