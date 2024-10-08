October Prime Day 2024: The Best Deals On Our Favorite Tech
Amazon's October sales fest is here, and that means some lucrative limited-time discounts across its expansive product portfolio. Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 8-9, offering special price cuts for Prime subscribers across almost every category of products. If you have an active Prime subscription and have been holding on to buy gadgets, we've rounded up some of the best deals currently active on the platform.
Kicking off the list is Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet. Originally $139.99, the tablet is available with a 46% discount in tow, bringing its price down to just $74.99. For that price, you get a 10.1-inch full-HD display, 3GB RAM, the scope for storage expansion atop 32GB onboard memory, stylus support, and a solid 13 hours of video-watching time per charge.
Next in line is Dell's 32-inch curved 4K (S3221QS) monitor. Whether you are into gaming or creative work, a 4K monitor offers the best experience, but their asking price is usually on the higher side. Right now, Dell's well-regarding curved 4K monitor is available for $234.99, a nice 35% cut on its regular value. Delivering a viewing angle range of 178 degrees and full swivel support, this monitor also offers dual 5W Waves MaxxAudio-tuned speakers and a TUV-certified flicker-free panel.
Of course, no respectable PC setup should rely on a poorly built-in camera. If you agree with that tenet, Logitech's C270 HD Webcam is currently available with a massive 53% discount, toning its price down to just $18.99 in the ongoing sale.
Top discounts on audio peripherals
As far as premium headphones go, Sony is usually among the top picks, and for good reason. If you've been eyeing to pick one from Sony's portfolio, the latest and greatest from the brand — the Sony WH-1000XM5 — is currently going for 25% lower than its usual ask. For $298, these headphones offer a fantastic soundstage, great noise cancellation, and good battery life. It scored a stunning 9/10 in SlashGear's review, so there's definitely some substance to all that hype.
Slightly down the price ladder are the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. Currently listed at $199, amounting to a rare 43% reduction on the market rate, these headphones offer impressive ANC output, transparency mode, a comfortable design, EQ adjustments, and a solid 24-hour battery life.
But you don't always have to pay top dollar for a decent experience. If Active Noise Cancellation is something you seek without devastating your wallet, you can fulfill your wish this Prime Day courtesy of the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds. One of SlashGear's best recommendations from last year — these earbuds are currently 44% off and are a total bargain for $44.99 at the moment.
If you are looking for something to squeeze into your fitness routine, the Jabra Elite 4 Active is currently going for 42% lower than its usual sticker price. Introduced in 2023, Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds offer noise cancellation perk, a secure fit, multi-point connectivity support, and most importantly, an IP57-rated build that lets them handle sweat and water exposure.
Best deals on Apple gear
Apple's products are often among the most coveted despite their premium ask. This Prime Day, you can score some cool discounts on the brand's wares. For smartwatch enthusiasts, the Apple Watch family is usually the first pick. If you've been on the finance fence, Amazon is currently offering a sweet 32% discount on the second-gen Apple Watch SE. Currently available at $169.99, this one distills the best of the core Apple Watch experience into a more affordable package that is tailor-made for first-time adopters as well as budget shoppers.
In its first headphone outing, Apple made quite some splash with the AirPods Max, thanks to a lovely audio output, impressive noise cancellation, and reliable ambient mode. Features like Spatial Audio, convenient pairing, and auto device switching further sweeten the deal. As part of the Prime Day Deals, they are listed with a 28% discount and can be yours for $394.99, which is a much more palatable price for what you get.
For folks on the hunt for a reliable laptop, the M3 MacBook Air is currently going for $849 on Amazon, a healthy 23% markdown on its regular asking price. One of the best-designed laptops out there, the M3 silicon inside this 13-inch laptop provides segment-leading performance and pairs it with a fantastic battery life and a beautiful display. The machine earned a 9/10 in SlashGear's review, which is a testament to just how impressive this laptop can be.
Smart home and entertainment deals
Samsung's Frame TVs are a near-perfect blend of practicality and aesthetic minimalism, though they're on the expensive side. Right now, Amazon is offering the 55-inch The Frame model with a hefty discount worth $667.99, bringing its effective price down to just $977.99 for Prime shoppers. For that ask, you get a QLED 4K that you can style to your own aesthetic preferences, and it can serve as a painting frame in your home when not streaming content on it.
A smart doorbell solves many problems in one go, and if you haven't invested in one yet, now might be the right time. The Blink Video Doorbell is currently available at $29.99, half its usual sticker value. This one offers facilities like HD video capture, two-way audio, chime alerts, and full Alexa integration.
Now that we're deep into smart home devices, how about a speaker with some Alexa chops? The cutesy 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot Speaker has also seen its price slashed by a hefty 54%, trickling down its asking price to just $22.99. This one offers improved speakers, integration with Amazon's entire ecosystem of entertainment services, cross-talk with smart home devices, and device pairing support to create a theater-like audio experience.
To take care of your work and gaming needs, we strongly recommend the Logitech G502 HERO mouse. Commanding an almost legendary status in the gaming community, this mouse is a steal at $44.99, a sweet 44% discount on its regular price tag. Touting 25,600 max DPI sensitivity, it offers 11 customizable buttons, an adjustable weight system, programmable RGB Lighting, and an overall fantastic performance.