October Prime Day 2024: The Best Deals On Our Favorite Tech

Amazon's October sales fest is here, and that means some lucrative limited-time discounts across its expansive product portfolio. Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 8-9, offering special price cuts for Prime subscribers across almost every category of products. If you have an active Prime subscription and have been holding on to buy gadgets, we've rounded up some of the best deals currently active on the platform.

Kicking off the list is Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet. Originally $139.99, the tablet is available with a 46% discount in tow, bringing its price down to just $74.99. For that price, you get a 10.1-inch full-HD display, 3GB RAM, the scope for storage expansion atop 32GB onboard memory, stylus support, and a solid 13 hours of video-watching time per charge.

Next in line is Dell's 32-inch curved 4K (S3221QS) monitor. Whether you are into gaming or creative work, a 4K monitor offers the best experience, but their asking price is usually on the higher side. Right now, Dell's well-regarding curved 4K monitor is available for $234.99, a nice 35% cut on its regular value. Delivering a viewing angle range of 178 degrees and full swivel support, this monitor also offers dual 5W Waves MaxxAudio-tuned speakers and a TUV-certified flicker-free panel.

Of course, no respectable PC setup should rely on a poorly built-in camera. If you agree with that tenet, Logitech's C270 HD Webcam is currently available with a massive 53% discount, toning its price down to just $18.99 in the ongoing sale.