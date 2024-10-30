4 Of The Best Amazon Prime Alternatives That Offer Free Shipping
As of 2024, around 180 million Americans are estimated to be Amazon Prime members. Given that the U.S. has a population of more than 346 million, it can be said that every other American is a Prime member. In short, Amazon Prime dominates the subscription service and e-commerce markets in the country, and it's difficult to envision that changing in the near future.
Few companies can match the perks Amazon Prime offers, but arguably the biggest selling point of the service is its fast, free, and convenient shipping. Also, Amazon provides access to a wide range of products, from everyday items to electronics, groceries, and some of the weirdest gadgets you've ever laid your eyes on.
When you take these factors into consideration, it can be a bit challenging to find a good alternative to Amazon Prime, but we have done our best to do so. Here are four of the best Amazon Prime alternatives that offer free shipping.
Walmart+: A bunch of unique perks to be had
Walmart+ is one of the best alternatives to Amazon Prime available today. It offers free shipping with no order minimum, and a bunch of other unique perks. Walmart+ members have early access to various deals, can save 10 cents per gallon at more than 13,000 gas stations nationwide, and enjoy video streaming with Paramount+. There are some additional — albeit restricted — perks, like daily 25% off Burger King savings, free tire repair at Walmart Auto Care Centers, and more.
Walmart+ membership is available for $12.95 per month or $98 per year, though there are often discounts that bring the annual fee down to $49 for new customers. This is significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, making Walmart+ a more budget-friendly option. Walmart owns various home, auto, and tech brands, so you're likely to get a good deal on a wide range of products, which is another plus.
My Best Buy: Member only pricing and tech protection
As one of the biggest electronics retailers in the U.S., My Best Buy deserves a spot on our list of Amazon Prime alternatives for several reasons. For one, Best Buy has a price match guarantee policy — find a lower price on an identical item at a qualifying retailer, and Best Buy will match that price at the time of purchase. Likewise, Best Buy often runs deals and promotions, and has a few other unique policies in place that can help you save a nice chunk of change.
More importantly, My Best Buy has a three-tier membership program: My Best Buy (free), My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year), and My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year). Free shipping is included in all three tiers. My Best Buy Plus members also have early access to deals, member-only pricing, and a 60-day return and exchange window. My Best Buy Total members, meanwhile, get to enjoy the benefits of 24/7 tech support, extended product protection with AppleCare+, a 20% discount on repairs, and more.
Instacart+: Free shipping from elgible restaurants and stores
Unlike other food delivery apps, Instacart is primarily focused on grocery delivery. Instacart also distinguishes itself from DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and others by offering a fairly unique subscription model. Instacart's subscription program, Instacart+ (formerly known as Instacart Express), costs $99 per year or $9.99 per month. As an Instacart+ member, you get free shipping for any order over $35. This also includes eligible restaurant orders. You also receive 5% credit back on eligible pick up orders, and pay lower service fees compared to non-members.
Instacart+ subscribers also receive a Peacock Premium subscription at no additional cost — a pretty good deal, considering Peacock Premium costs $79.99 per year. Fans of "The Office," in particular, will appreciate this perk, as they can binge-watch all nine seasons of the beloved series on the platform.
Additionally, Instacart+ members get additional benefits from retailers Instacart has partnered with. This includes Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Tops Markets, and Price Chopper.
Barnes & Noble Premium Membership: Perfect for bookworms
Amazon started out as a bookseller. It still dominates book sales in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world, but it's not the only option on the market. There are several legit alternatives to Amazon for buying books, including Barnes & Noble, which offers a premium subscription service.
With the Barnes & Noble Premium Membership (priced at $39.99 per year), you get 10% off "almost everything" in Barnes & Noble's stores, as well as in Paper Source stores and on the Barnes & Noble website. Subscribers also get free shipping on all orders, one free e-book per month, and have access to various exclusive deals and offers.
The Barnes & Noble's Premium Membership is a good investment if you enjoy reading e-books, since Barnes & Noble Premium members receive 10% off the regular price of all Nook tablets, readers, and accessories. In case you're not familiar with Nook devices, they are essentially B&N's answer to the Amazon Kindle.