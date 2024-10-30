4 Of The Best Amazon Prime Alternatives That Offer Free Shipping

As of 2024, around 180 million Americans are estimated to be Amazon Prime members. Given that the U.S. has a population of more than 346 million, it can be said that every other American is a Prime member. In short, Amazon Prime dominates the subscription service and e-commerce markets in the country, and it's difficult to envision that changing in the near future.

Few companies can match the perks Amazon Prime offers, but arguably the biggest selling point of the service is its fast, free, and convenient shipping. Also, Amazon provides access to a wide range of products, from everyday items to electronics, groceries, and some of the weirdest gadgets you've ever laid your eyes on.

When you take these factors into consideration, it can be a bit challenging to find a good alternative to Amazon Prime, but we have done our best to do so. Here are four of the best Amazon Prime alternatives that offer free shipping.