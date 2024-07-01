Perks Of Your Amazon Prime Membership You Didn't Know You're Missing Out On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One thing binds Americans of all stripes together, regardless of their differences. Something bigger than political allegiance, class, creed, or any other dividing marker separating them. That thing is Amazon Prime. According to the most recent data, a staggering 75% of U.S. shoppers have a Prime membership. That's more than the number who vote, go to baseball games, or attend religious services. The introduction of the membership program was one of Amazon's biggest moments by far. But while hundreds of millions of Americans fork over their cash to the retail giant every month, some on a discounted Prime membership, far fewer actually take advantage of everything to which that fee entitles them.

If you're like most Prime members, you get your expedited, free shipping on Amazon orders or maybe enjoy a show or two on Prime Video and call it a day. But if that describes you, there is a laundry list of perks that you're missing out on despite paying for them. While Amazon doesn't heavily advertise a lot of its best Prime features and programs, many of them are incredibly useful. Some will save you even more money on Amazon's marketplace, while others will enhance your experience at affiliated companies like Whole Foods. And if you're an avid reader or Kindle user, there are extra goodies just for you. That's why we're rounding up some of the most commonly overlooked Prime benefits. If you're a Prime member who likes saving money and getting free stuff, keep on reading as we explore some of the best perks your Prime membership entitles you.