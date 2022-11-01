Amazon Music Now Offers Its Full Catalog To Prime Subscribers, But There's A Catch

In February 2022, Amazon made headlines after it decided to raise the price of its Prime subscription by a steep 17%. Consumers who used to pay $12.99 per month for the service until January 2022 found themselves paying $14.99 per month for essentially the same product. Those opting for a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime needed to shell out $139 for the privilege — as opposed to just $119 previously. Adding insult to injury, the increased subscription fee did not entitle Amazon Prime subscribers to any additional benefits. Needless to say, thousands of Prime subscribers in the U.S. weren't thrilled with this change. Amazon, for its part, asserted that the price hikes were rational, considering that the company last hiked prices for Prime more than four years ago.

More than nine months since Amazon raised prices for Prime, the company has finally decided to offer tangible benefits to its large Prime clientele. In a blog post announcing a major change to the company's Music Streaming platform, Amazon confirmed that it has opened access to its massive library of 100 million songs to all Prime users. Until recently, access to this library was restricted to Amazon Prime Unlimited subscribers who shelled out an additional $8.99 per month ($89 per year) for the privilege. In addition to giving Prime Subscribers access to Amazon's entire music library, the company has also taken the battle to Spotify and announced that most podcasts on its platform will now be ad-free.