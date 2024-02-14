10 Of The Biggest Moments In The History Of Amazon

Amazon has grown from a book retailer operating out of a garage into one of the biggest companies in the world. A mere three decades after it was founded, Amazon now employs well over a million people across the globe and has a value of more than $1.7 trillion. Nowadays, it is not just a retailer but also a tech giant, offering services that range from cloud computing to digital streaming, in addition to artificial intelligence, hardware production, and even self-driving cars. In fact, the only technology companies that are ahead of it in terms of value are the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

The road to that point wasn't easy, though. Among the many successes, Amazon has had its fair share of failures over the years and there are some important moments in the company's history that you might not be aware of. Still, the history of Amazon is pretty interesting once you dig into exactly how it all started and examine the various stages the company has been through to get where it is today. Here, we are looking at the most important moments in the life of Amazon so far and see how it has come to be such a big part of our everyday experience.