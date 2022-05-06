The One Failure That Changed Amazon Forever

Amazon announced its Fire Phone in June 2014 and launched it in July, but by October of that same year the retail giant had decided to torch the remaining $170 million worth of unsold inventory it still had warehoused. Amazon announced it had written off its surplus of Fire Phones following third-quarter financials that revealed almost half a billion dollars in losses, while warning investors that fourth-quarter losses would be likewise abysmal. However, in the midst of what could've been the beginning of the end for Amazon, and just one month after the company publicly abandoned its smartphone ambitions, a voice appeared in the wilderness to announce Amazon's reversal of fortunes. Alexa was the name Amazon chose to give to the voice that would personify its latest invention: the Amazon Echo, a so-called "smart speaker" that could listen for and respond to voice commands in the home.

Seen at first as an amusing but not particularly useful gadget, over the next several years, the Amazon Echo and its various permutations would establish — and quickly dominate — a whole new product category. Suddenly, the tables had turned, as the companies Amazon had followed into the smartphone space, Apple and Google, scrambled to release voice-assistant-enabled smart speakers of their own. With the Fire Phone project snuffed out, there were now more resources available to fan Alexa's rising flame, which would grow big and bright enough to change Amazon forever.