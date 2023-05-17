Amazon Echo Lineup Expands With Next-Gen Buds, Pop, And Show 5

Amazon doesn't seem to be in a rush to join the generative AI train, despite Alexa being one of the most popular voice assistants of its ilk on the market. A sharp internal pullback from those efforts may have something to do with that.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft's Bing are lapping the earliest voice assistants in capability. However, Echo devices are still so plentiful in homes that smart home hardware makers still proudly advertise Alexa compatibility. Amazon is keeping that train on track with all-new Echo hardware announcements today.

Amazon has expanded the Echo lineup with four new devices. We're getting refreshments of the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, plus a new generation of the Alexa-enabled Echo Buds. A brand new form factor is also coming in the Echo Pop, which offers an even more affordable entry point for exploring the growing smart home ecosystem.