The Biggest Tech Failures Of 2022

The tech industry was riding a historic high coming into 2022, with post-pandemic optimism driving stock prices to record heights and the cryptocurrency space experiencing its biggest-ever influx of new investors amid a surge of interest from around the world. It seemed like it was easier than ever for investors to make life-changing returns in a matter of months by simply picking the right new NFT project or coin IPO. Then, reality kicked back in and things started looking a little less rosy.

After record government spending to prop up the U.S. economy during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation began to bite, and the Fed hiked up interest rates in response (via CNBC). With that, access to easy credit was gone for cash-hungry companies, just as consumers were looking to rein in their spending and stock prices were beginning to correct to more logical levels. This, inevitably, led to staggering losses for some of tech's biggest unicorns that, just a year or two prior, were considered almost untouchable.

Of course, not every big tech failure this year has been caused by external economic factors. The recent collapse of some of cryptocurrency's biggest players has had a knock-on effect in the sector, as many exchanges and funds turned out to be more closely connected to one another than consumers thought. As the year draws to a close, here's a quick roundup of some of the biggest flops and failures the industry's seen throughout 2022.