Google Stadia Shutdown Took Employees, Game Devs By Surprise

Google's decision to abruptly bring down the curtains on Stadia, its cloud-based game streaming service, took the entire gaming industry by surprise. Stadia wasn't exactly a universally beloved service, but it was a trailblazer for cloud computing in its own ways. Community members, of course, were distraught, especially players worried about spending money on games that will soon be lost and hardware turned obsolete in a few months.

Luckily, Google revealed that it will be reimbursing the costs to gamers that put their faith in Stadia. Moreover, labels like IO Studios and Ubisoft announced that they will port the games purchased on Stadia to other platforms at no extra cost. However, it appears that players were not the only ones blindsided by the decision, because Google also kept its developer and publishing partners in the dark about the decision to put Stadia on cold ice.

Hours later and I still have no email from Stadia, and no clarity on whatâ€™s happening with our games, deals, anything Really would have been nice if theyâ€™d told partners, or even got in contact with us by now? — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 29, 2022

Ever since the news broke out, folks from the game development industry took to Twitter, revealing that they got the shocking news from publications covering Google's announcement. SFB Games' Tom Vian tweeted that the studio was slated to release a game on Stadia two days later, but only came to know about the development from a news article. But Vian wasn't the only one with a game that was supposed to arrive on Stadia in the coming days.