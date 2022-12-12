Sam Bankman-Fried Has Been Arrested In The Bahamas Ahead Of Probable Extradition

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the fallen crypto behemoth FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas. Bankman-Fried ran his FTX empire from a luxurious house in the Bahamas and had lately been assisting authorities with bankruptcy proceedings and fraud-related investigations into his company. The news of Bankman-Fried's arrest was shared on Twitter by Damian Williams, a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Williams wrote that the disgraced crypto czar was arrested at the request of the U.S. government and that the formal proceedings began in collaboration with authorities in the Bahamas "based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY."

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

Prior to his arrest, Bankman-Fried had expressed willingness to testify remotely before the House Financial Services Committee regarding the whole FTX implosion, which owes hundreds of millions of dollars to investors, and there is also an angle of missing assets worth over a billion dollars. He recently said in an interview that he currently had nothing left out of his once-staggering fortune worth around $22.5 billion. As the U.S. agencies prepare their charges against Bankman-Fried, Bahamas' regulatory agencies are conducting their own investigation into the irregularities at FTX. The local investigation was announced by the Government of The Bahamas on November 27, noting that the Securities Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Financial Crimes Unit are looking into potential violations of Bahamanian laws.