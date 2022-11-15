What Sam Bankman-Fried's Failure Means For Crytpo

FTX's collapse is likely to have wide-ranging implications for the people who invested in the company, the users who trusted it with their savings, and the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who served as the company's CEO until things went south, may end up having to explain his role in the company's downfall to federal regulators and possibly a jury. The company itself is being probed by a number of government agencies.

The downfall of FTX happened incredibly quickly. It emerged the majority of its sister company Alameda Research's value was based on FTX's own cryptocurrency, and user funds may have been channeled from the exchange to fund Almadea's ventures. Rival crypto exchange and former FTX shareholder Binance was involved in bailout talks, but pulled out when allegations of customer funds being mishandled came to light. To make matters worse, a hack occurred shortly after FTX's bankruptcy, reportedly adding hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in extra losses to the billions in customer funds that had already disappeared. Some commentators believe the hack was an inside job, a claim that FTX denies.

If one of the more recent reports is to be believed, up to one million individuals and businesses may have lost out due to FTX's bankruptcy. Those using the platform to engage in crypto trading could be the hardest hit as they are likely to be designated as "unsecured creditors." In layman's terms, an unsecured creditor is someone who lends out money without securing collateral. This reduces the individual's chances of getting any of that money back should things go wrong. While FTX's users are in for a rough time, the crypto market as a whole is likely to see major changes as a result of the collapse.