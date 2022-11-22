Meta Denies Mark Zuckerberg Is Quitting In 2023

Mark Zuckerberg isn't resigning as the CEO of Meta, contrary to rumors swirling around on the internet. The Leak reported earlier today, citing an unnamed insider source, that "Zuckerberg has decided to step down himself." The report came at a time when investor trust in the company is at an all-time low, and there is no dearth of serious controversies, either.

Zuckerberg has poured billions of dollars into the metaverse, which, in his words, is the next iteration of the internet that embraces immersion courtesy of augmented and virtual reality experiences. Despite poor early reception and struggles with making metaverse-ready gear more affordable, the under-fire Meta CEO has shown an unwavering commitment to his metaverse ambitions.

In the meanwhile, the Facebook co-founder's net worth has plunged dramatically as Meta's stock has been on its own downward spiral. Zuckerberg's net worth peaked at $142 billion just over a year ago, but it has since reduced to half that value. Following the company's latest quarterly report, Zuckerberg's net worth dropped by $11 billion in a single day,(via Forbes).

With Meta stock losing its sheen, Zuckerberg's vision losing investor attention, and the social media business facing its toughest competition ever, it's natural for Meta's CEO to feel some pressure. However, reports suggesting that he's set to resign next year have been categorically denied. Officially, that is.