Google Photos Just Made Its Best AI Features Free: Here's How To Use Them

Google Photos, one of the best photo storage and management suites around, just got a lot better. For some time, Google Photos has been adding handy AI tools to make it easier for users to edit photos. Now, Google has announced that some of its best AI image editing tools will be made available to all Google Photos users free of charge.

Included among the newly accessible tools are generative fill features like the Magic Editor, which lets you reposition objects; and Magic Eraser, which removes objects from photos; as well as algorithmic enhancement features like Photo Unblur and Portrait Light.

Some of these features have traditionally been exclusive either to Pixel owners or Google One subscribers, but Google has now opted to open the doors of its AI stable. Maybe it's a bid to draw more users to its services, since the more pictures the AI works on, the better it will get. Whatever the case, you can start using these features on May 15 according to Google's announcement post. They're an excellent addition to an app that already has some of the best Android photo management on offer, including an incredibly robust AI search function and automatic photo and video backups.

If you haven't spent any time with Google Photos, or simply haven't had the opportunity to explore the newly free AI suite of editing tools, there's no need to be overwhelmed. Here's how to use all of the AI editing tools that will soon be free for Google Photos users.