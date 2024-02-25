How To Back Up Your Android Phone Using Google Services So You Never Lose Anything

With most of our data tucked away in the cloud, transferring bits of this information into a new phone has also simplified over the years. You no longer need to sit tight while your computer moves every single kilobyte of your data in front of your eyes.

Despite the easy setup processes that most Android phones ship with, users often find some of their data not being carried over to the new phone. This is largely due to partial, or missing backups for things like your contacts, apps, photos, and more. While one way to ensure a full restore is to move files using a cable, this process is time-consuming to set up and quite wonky in practice.

Fortunately, there is a much simpler way of backing everything up on your device that does not involve physical media. Through its various apps and services, Google offers different means of bringing your local files to the cloud, be it photos, videos, documents, or even app data and preferences. While we are still a ways away from a one-click seamless backup and restore button, combining a few of these well-thought-out options delivers an experience that comes quite close to the software wizardry we've mentioned.