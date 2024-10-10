12 Of The Weirdest Gadgets You Can Currently Buy From Amazon
We love a good gadget. Be it complex and pointless like the world's largest Rube Goldberg machine or compact and sinister like these six movie spy gadgets that became reality, the right tool with a few tricks scratches a special kind of itch.
The beauty of a gadget lies in its versatility: a small tool or device that serves a practical purpose. While the practicality of some of the items on our list may be up for debate, there's no denying that Amazon is a treasure trove of the most unique and useful gadgets. Some are niche, some bizarre, some promise great utility, and some may even find a place in your home or life after reading this article.
Embark on a journey with us as we delve into the more peculiar corners of commerce in search of the marvels of the global marketplace. Today, our adventure takes us to the untamed and intricate world of Amazon, where we'll uncover the strange, the fantastical, and the downright weird.
Banana Phone Wireless Bluetooth Handset
Who hasn't held a banana up to their head and spoken into it like a telephone? The days of the traditional handset may be numbered, but the Banana Phone Wireless Bluetooth Handset for iPhone and Android pulls progress back and nails it down where it can't hurt anyone.
The Banana handset lets users communicate with smartphones, Alexa, Siri, Google, and other Bluetooth-equipped devices. It claims a 10-hour talk time, so charging around the streets making loud business deals into the banana phone for hours is a cinch. It also works as a Bluetooth speaker, instantly making owners the coolest person attending and potential savior of any party.
What caught our attention about the Banana phone is its pure redundancy. It requires the user to carry the banana handset and a smartphone or leave the smartphone and its functionality behind. But the upside, which is significant, is that users get to speak into a banana like a cute monkey when someone calls.
There is a humane motivation behind the Banana Phone. Aside from being fun and a little silly, the people at Banana Phone donate 1% of sales to gorilla charities. Each phone costs $39.99, but you can buy them in bunches (of course you can) of three for $109.99.
Pizza Boss 3000 Circular Saw
A special kind of irritation is reserved for a few unfortunate incidents: getting hit in the face with a basketball, falling over in front of your date, and an unsliced pizza, whether from delivery or your own outdoor pizza oven. Forget hacking through it with your biggest, dullest kitchen knife or that ancient pizza wheel buried at the bottom of the silverware drawer. Make that pizza regret not forming itself into slices by powering through it with the Pizza Boss 3000.
There is a particular utility about a circular saw that warms the cockles of any handyperson's heart, but the fun shape behind the Pizza Boss belies an excellent idea. Like a turkey with an electric carving knife, some foods lend themselves to powered slicing. Hot pizza is one of them. Cutting cleanly through piles of toppings and hot cheese without destroying the pizza (not to mention collecting self-inflicted burns or cuts) can be challenging.
The Pizza Boss 3000's blade is stainless steel food grade and includes a removable shield for easy washing. The only gag part about this gadget is its shape. It is very much meant to function as a pizza slicer. But it still makes a cute housewarming of Father's Day gift.
Magnetic Levitation Bluetooth Speaker
Everything about the Magnetic Levitation Bluetooth speaker piques the interest of the gadget nerd in me. That collection of words together holds a lot of promise. But Amazon is the promised land; upon closer inspection, the name does not disappoint.
There's a bit to unpack here. This Bluetooth speaker includes an arm containing electromagnets that rotate an orb in midair. The orb contains a speaker and looks suspiciously similar to a certain planet-killing star of death. It also has ice-blue lighting accents and is powered by a 12V DC that plugs into the wall.
The speaker contains a battery that can supply up to ten hours of unplugged listening. It will not likely satisfy the seasoned audiophile as one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2024. Still, it's hard to deny that the Magnetic Levitation Bluetooth Speaker is a vibe. Enjoy the cool blue with the lights low. Or turn on some tunes and pretend you're having a drink in a certain hive of scum and villainy.
Nextmug
This one is for those who like to savor a cup of coffee. Nextmug keeps hot drinks at an ideal temperature for as long as required. At first glance, it seems like a weird gadget, but the Nextmug may have actual utility as a mug that keeps hot liquids at a specific temperature.
It's adjustable, so it's not just a matter of hot or not. Warm is 130° F, Hot is 140° F, and Piping is 150° F. The Nextmug will maintain that temperature until the drink is over, not just heat it to that point and let it cool. Particular savorers of different coffees and teas may find the customizable temperature features of the Nextmug a nice addition to the hobby.
It may be on our list of weird gadgets, but this Nextmug is a bit of a slick piece of kit. If your need for consistently hot coffee is not met by your current setup, consider the Nextmug.
The Nextmug includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges when placed in its coaster-style dock. It also has a spill-resistant lid. It would make a nice gift for the chilly coffee lover in your life or perhaps someone with a cold morning commute.
ToiLight
Identify a need and provide a solution. Whoever taught the founders of Toilight how to run a business should be proud of themselves. The name alone, ToiLight, is a low-key piece of marketing genius, and as frivolous as it sounds, Toilight actually does address a need in the home.
The living and cooking areas, like the kitchen and family rooms, are the high-traffic areas of our homes. But by night, when everyone is tucked away, the bathroom becomes the center of movement in the house. Getting to the toilet, especially in an unfamiliar home, can be difficult enough, but it would be nice to arrange yourself to use the toilet without the blinding glare of the overhead lights waking you the rest of the way up. Sleep is precious.
ToiLight is an attachment to the toilet seat that uses motion sensors to flood the bowl with multi-colored light. There's no chance of missing it anymore, gents. It's easy to see if the seat's down now; you don't need to feel around to maneuver it.
ToiLight doesn't take itself too seriously, it markets as a novelty gift, but the idea has merit and the technology seems to be in place for a modern take on the old commode.
Electronic Gadgets for the Evil Genius
Amazon can't technically direct you to be evil, but it gives you the option of 28 Electronic Gadgets for the Evil Genius. While not strictly a gadget book, this book leads to gadgets; on that basis, we include it in our list.
First published in 2004, it contains recipes for things like an ultrasonic microphone, body heat detector, and Star Wars Light Saber (we will assume that it is not a functioning model). It is geared toward those with experience or interest in electronics and includes instructions and schematics for each project. The projects are in-depth and generate a few interesting items for your mad scientist hideout.
The Tesla Lightning Generator and Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Generator are particularly intriguing. While likely harmless, can the same be said for the Phaser Pain Field Gun? What about the Plasma Thermal Gun and Wire-Exploding Project? Some of the items in Electronic Gadgets for the Evil Genius will not be found on Amazon, but the book itself can be.
Electronic Gadgets for the Evil Genius is just one installation in a universe of similar books, such as Mechatronics for the Evil Genius, Dangerously Mad Projects For The Evil Genius, More Electronic Gadgets for the Evil Genius, and others.
OBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit
Getting the right shot and feel for a video can be challenging for the content creator on the go. While there has been no shortage of products designed to build a better content product. Our smartphones are wonderfully adept at capturing cinema-quality videos but don't do everything perfectly.
For the vlogger on the move, OBY seeks to combine everything needed into a single fun but somewhat weird gadget that purports to create superior vlogging content.
The OBY GorillaPod is a versatile and flexible base for vlogging activities. It simultaneously accommodates a selfie stick/tripod into a base for a microphone and lighting. The flexible stand serves as a selfie stick or stand alone tripid. It also includes extra arms for additional security or the mounting of a microphone or light.
The OBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit may not be the most aesthetically pleasing part of your content creation kit, but this weird little gadget promises a lot of utility.
Brass Sundial
Some things scream that they are Steampunk and nothing else. While Amazon calls this Brass Sundial and Push Open compass a "Steampunk accessory," it is not obviously the case at first glance. It looks more than anything like an antique watch. However, that's not quite right, either.
This little package includes a sundial, a watch in a sense, and an antique brass-finished compass. While it would likely make an excellent Steampunk accessory, what makes it tick (or not) is its handsome, functional, and classic styling. It looks like something an explorer would carry on an adventure, but it would look equally fashionable draped over a bookshelf or chain dripping from a mantlepiece.
The Brass Sundial's promotion to gadget is that, with a sundial and compass, it is functional in a survival situation. While the magnetic compass may be crude by today's standards, it is one of the technologies that changed exploration forever.
The Brass Sundial watch is a bit of an oddity. It has no place in our suite of modern gadgets, yet its charming sense of anachronism lets us believe an adventure is still out there for us.
RAPTIC Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Airtags have a ton of uses: tracking a pet, keeping tabs on airline luggage, and making sure you know where your keys are. But who protects the AirTags while they're protecting us? Raptic, that's who.
The Raptic Link & Lock For Apple AirTags resembles a what you would get if a climbing carabiner and a combination bicycle lock had a baby. Rather than throwing your AirTag into whatever you want to keep track of, attach and secure it to keep someone from throwing it away. You could even use it as a keychain if the thing you can't keep track of happens to be your keys.
Built from polycarbonate and zinc, the Raptic promises to be sturdy against the casual interloper and an excellent way to keep your AirTags organized, stored, and safe.
The AirTag fits in a round section at the end of the carabiner, keeping it secure and protected from damage. Whether you're an experienced AirTag adherent or considering using one for the first time, the Raptic may have an application for you.
Light up gloves for teens
There is something weird about an item with no utility whatsoever, and that seems to be what we have encountered with the Light Gloves for Teens. Wait, the packaging assures consumers that the gloves are not just toys but also give "a little warmth!" Then could they double for winter walking gloves? Perhaps, but the importer seems intent on positioning them at parties and raves — places 8 to 12-year-olds (which the Light Gloves for Teens are said to fit) tend not to be.
The gloves are made from acrylic and imported from China. Though they don't seem to make any promises regarding quality, over 3,600 ratings with an average of 4.5 stars suggest that those who urgently needed light gloves for teens have been satisfied by their purchase of these Light Gloves for Teens. For an additional payment, Amazonians can bundle the light gloves with this LED light hat, which softens the connotation of raves and parties in favor of evening winter walks or sledding in the dusk.
Though there should be little expectation they will last more than a single season, the Light Gloves for Teens could have decent value for parents of children of a certain age. With a little imagination, the Light Up Gloves for Teens could have you set for everything from Halloween to the New Year's Dance.
Wireless Digital Microscope 4K HD Wi-Fi Microscope
There is an entire developmental phase of childhood during which we are all obsessed with what something small really looks like. It starts with examining rocks and coins we find on the ground as toddlers, swells around high school biology, and then, well, most of us sadly leave the world of microscopy behind. That is, until Bysameyee Store arrived with its Wireless Digital Microscope 4K HD Wi-Fi Microscope Camera Digital Magnifier.
Though it may not be convenient and, like many things on this list, is likely aimed at a niche audience, the premise behind the microscope is interesting. It works with smartphones and computers to produce 4k HD images with live view, zoom, and capture and record functions and up to 1000x resolution.
This wireless microscope is too bulky and niche for daily carry, but its relatively low price may serve some function to a stamp or coin collector. It could also prove a valuable and entertaining toy for a few hours some afternoon. A scientifically or curiously minded person of nearly any age could find a good use for this strange little toy.
The fact that this miracle of technology, a Wi-Fi-enabled microscope of greater quality than any available to most of our predecessors, is available at a price many consider a toy is a testament to just how globalized the Amazonian economy has become.
Zippo Arc Insert Lighter
The classic Zippo lighter should not be underestimated. One of the most iconic brands in American history, Zippo has been making foolproof, distinctive lighters since 1932. Fashionable, reliable, and occasionally a pain in the butt, there is a certain cache about flicking open a Zippo with that trademark click. One downside is that as a refillable lighter, Zippos require a messy refill period every so often. Not so with this Zippo arc insert lighter.
No, it's not the arc reactor that powers Iron Man's suit. Powered by a 200 mAh IEC battery, this authentic Zippo arc insert eliminated refueling by providing up to 300 discharged on an approximately single-hour charge.
Zippos were developed to light in harsh conditions, but the double plasma beam created by this insert is virtually windproof. If you have an old Zippo lighter but are sick of the mess associated with the refill or have trouble lighting it in bad conditions, the official Zippo insert might work for you.