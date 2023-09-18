5 Of The Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens Ranked, Best To Worst

The Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven has become a beloved addition to many households, winning over pizza enthusiasts as well as outdoor cooking experts. This versatile oven, which can use wood, charcoal, or natural gas as fuel, has garnered praise for its impressive performance. It reaches an astounding 950°F and can cook pizzas in under 90 seconds, making it ideal for achieving an authentic Neapolitan-style crust.

One of the standout features of the Karu 16 is its design, which includes a large glass window so you can see your pizza's progress in real time. This feature adds to the oven's aesthetics and contributes to precise cooking control. However, it's worth noting that some assembly is required. For those who prefer the convenience of propane, the Karu 16 offers a user-friendly experience, but if you choose charcoal or wood as your fuel source, be prepared to give the oven more attention.

While the Ooni Karu 16 delivers outstanding pizza results, not overdoing it with toppings is important, as this can lead to dough issues. Food and Wine recommends pre-cooking the dough at 500 degrees for 90 seconds to ensure heartier pizzas. Ooni stands behind its product with a 1-year warranty, extendable to 5 years if registered within 60 days of purchase. It also offers free U.S. shipping for orders over $69.99 and a 60-day return policy for unused items in their original packaging.