5 Of The Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens Ranked, Best To Worst
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Outdoor pizza ovens have revolutionized the way we enjoy pizza, offering a delightful fusion of nature, flavor, and craftsmanship. The allure of these pizza ovens extends far beyond the simple act of cooking, too; it represents a passion for gastronomy and a commitment to embracing the alchemy of wood-fired, artisanal pies — all in the comfort of your own backyard. However, there are so many options out there to choose from.
In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of outdoor pizza ovens, examining their designs, performance, and the unique features that set them apart. We will also explore the practical considerations, such as size, fuel options, and ease of use, to help you make an informed decision. Keep in mind that what works for one enthusiast may not suit another, but whether you're a seasoned pizza chef or a weekend warrior looking to up your pizza game, there's a pizza oven for everyone.
1. Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven
The Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven has become a beloved addition to many households, winning over pizza enthusiasts as well as outdoor cooking experts. This versatile oven, which can use wood, charcoal, or natural gas as fuel, has garnered praise for its impressive performance. It reaches an astounding 950°F and can cook pizzas in under 90 seconds, making it ideal for achieving an authentic Neapolitan-style crust.
One of the standout features of the Karu 16 is its design, which includes a large glass window so you can see your pizza's progress in real time. This feature adds to the oven's aesthetics and contributes to precise cooking control. However, it's worth noting that some assembly is required. For those who prefer the convenience of propane, the Karu 16 offers a user-friendly experience, but if you choose charcoal or wood as your fuel source, be prepared to give the oven more attention.
While the Ooni Karu 16 delivers outstanding pizza results, not overdoing it with toppings is important, as this can lead to dough issues. Food and Wine recommends pre-cooking the dough at 500 degrees for 90 seconds to ensure heartier pizzas. Ooni stands behind its product with a 1-year warranty, extendable to 5 years if registered within 60 days of purchase. It also offers free U.S. shipping for orders over $69.99 and a 60-day return policy for unused items in their original packaging.
2. Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven
The Ooni Koda 16 Gas pizza oven is similar to the Karu model but operates only on gas. It reaches temperatures up to 950°F, making it a great runner-up for your homemade pizzas. The L-shaped burner, which ensures even and efficient cooking, sets it apart from a lot of the other ovens. It boasts a generous 16-inch cooking surface that can accommodate large pizzas and other dishes. Despite its power, the Koda 16 is relatively lightweight, weighing in at 40 pounds, and is straightforward to set up, requiring minimal assembly. While it lacks a built-in thermometer, the Koda 16's controls are user-friendly, allowing you to achieve the ideal cooking temperature quickly.
In terms of design, the Koda 16 is minimalist yet functional, constructed with carbon steel. It features a roomy mouth and mirrors for easy pizza monitoring. While it's a top choice for pizza lovers, it's also versatile enough to cook other dishes. Despite its impressive features and performance, the Koda 16 does come with a relatively higher price tag at $599. Additionally, it does not include accessories like a pizza peel, which may require a separate purchase.
3. Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
The Solo Stove Pi pizza oven is the first standalone offering from Solo Stoves and has garnered high praise for its ability to deliver perfect pizzas in less than two minutes. It takes wood or gas as a fuel source and is particularly well-suited to Neapolitan-style pizza, which requires extremely high temperatures. This oven can reach temperatures exceeding 800 F, especially when using gas mode, which can go as high as 1000 F. The unique design facilitates exceptional heat power, which ensures even cooking. Even after the flame is extinguished, the oven retains high heat, thanks to its double-walled stainless steel construction.
Cleaning up with the Solo Stove Pi is easy, and its compact, lightweight design enhances its portability, making it a fantastic option for outdoor pizza parties. However, there are some things to keep in mind before making a purchase — the oven has an oddly shaped stone, produces some wasted heat when using the wood flame, and limitations in terms of pizza size.
Despite these minor drawbacks, the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven offers excellent value for those passionate about pizza making at $449. Its rapid heating, efficient cooking, and versatility make it a valuable addition to any home cook's arsenal, especially if you're looking to enjoy restaurant-quality pizza in the comfort of your own home.
4. Gozney Roccbox
The Gozney Roccbox pizza oven has garnered significant attention for its exceptional pizza-making capabilities and portability. In fact, it's touted as the world's first portable restaurant-style pizza oven, offering a compact alternative to Gozney's professional hospitality ovens. The Roccbox arrives well-packaged, including both gas and wood attachments, along with pizza peels. Assembly is a breeze, and it only takes 20 minutes to reach a scorching 572°F. It's user-friendly and versatile, supporting both gas and wood burners, although gas is favored for its quicker heating and convenience.
The Roccbox can accommodate and cook a single pizza in approximately one minute, allowing for quick turnaround. While primarily designed for pizza, it's capable of handling a variety of other dishes. The Roccbox's performance is impressive, reaching temperatures of up to 932°F. Cleanup is easy, thanks to the self-cleaning effect of the heated stone.
Priced at around $450 with a 5-year warranty, the Gozney Roccbox is an ideal choice for pizza enthusiasts seeking a reliable outdoor pizza oven. Its portability, quick cooking times, and ability to use both gas and wood as fuel options make it a top pick for those who want to elevate their pizza-making experience — especially for those who love the authentic taste of stone-baked pizza.
5. Gozney Dome
This high-end outdoor oven is designed to deliver exceptional pizza-making capabilities thanks to its ability to reach ultra-high temperatures. One of the first things to note about the Gozney Dome is its substantial size and weight, coming in at a hefty 128 pounds. This means it's not the most portable option, but this weight contributes to excellent heat retention — a crucial factor for achieving that perfect pizza crust without needing a door.
The Gozney Dome can use wood and propane as fuel sources, providing versatility for different cooking preferences. The design features a built-in pizza stone, storage niche, digital temperature display, airflow control dial, and a removable flue for ventilation when using wood. In terms of performance, the Gozney Dome pizza oven truly shines. It can reach temperatures of up to 950°F, making it perfect for Neapolitan-style pizzas, though it's easily adjusted for other dishes. Gas mode offers straightforward temperature control and is ideal for broiling toppings, while wood-fired mode provides an incredible smoky flavor but requires a bit more effort.
Cleaning up is easy due to the high temperatures that burn off residue. Gozney also offers a range of accessories, including a stand and pizza-making tools, although alternatives are available for those on a budget. However, it's worth noting that the Gozney Dome does come at a premium price, starting at $2,000 and potentially costing over $2,500 with accessories. While it may seem expensive, it can compete with custom-built brick ovens that are significantly pricier.