6 Spy Movie Gadgets That Became A Reality

A jetpack might not seem like a gadget a spy would use. Spies are supposed to be quiet, secretive, under the radar, and jetpacks are the opposite of all that. Not only would they be loud, but seeing a man zipping around in midair is anything but discreet. They also don't fit in your back pocket. Covert operatives need items that are easily accessible, but that didn't stop James Bond from using one in 1965's "Thunderball," and kids everywhere have wanted one ever since.

Advertisement

In 2017, a man by the name of Richard Browning — founder of Gravity Industries — built his own jetpack and broke a speed record with it (32 mph). Granted, his design is based more on "Iron Man's" suit where boosters are equipped to the hands as a means to balance the pilot. That's not the only jetpack that's been in production, though.

In fact, Popular Science has been tracking the development of jetpacks throughout the years where numerous designs have taken shape. The U.S. Army funded the rocket belt project back in the '60s, bringing humans even closer to having real-life jetpacks. The problem was that the jetpack couldn't sustain a flight longer than 20 seconds, or fly faster than 15 mph. The idea of jetpacks never faded, and now there are potential military applications for them. Jetpacks are rising in enough popularity these days that the Dubai Sports Council, along with Gravity Industries, organized the world's first jetpack race.

Advertisement