How Close Are Humans To Actually Having Jetpacks?

Although the execution is quite complex, the idea behind a jetpack is pretty simple. Put a harness on some kind of jet engine or rocket, add some way to control the throttle and steering, then pop someone in the harness and wish them luck. The thrust from the rocket or jet applies a force that sends the pack and the person wearing it in the opposite direction. A jetpack's engines have to provide enough thrust to lift the pack and the person operating it, while also being as economic as possible.

Fuel has a lot of weight and takes up space, so only a limited amount can be carried and the jetpack has to make the most of it. The harness is also important, as becoming detached from a jetpack while you're several thousand feet up is a good way to ruin your afternoon. There also needs to be some kind of parachute attached, as a controlled landing isn't really an option if the pack malfunctions or runs out of fuel. Materials like carbon fiber and aluminum tend to feature heavily, as they are both durable and light.

If you have a JB-9 Jetpack strapped to you, your right-hand throttle will control the amount of thrust the engines provide which in turn dictates either your speed or elevation. The left hand adjusts a set of fins attached to the bottom of each jet, which allows for some steering control. The pack also pivots on a ball and socket joint, allowing the user to control the direction they are headed in more easily.