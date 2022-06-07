The Big Myth About Area 51 You Need To Stop Believing

Area 51 has been a hotbed of suspicion for years, but there's a good reason why some of its so-called "myths" were kept as closely-guarded secrets for so long. The top-secret base is depicted in pop culture as a place associated with aliens and UFOs. Given its array of security cameras, guarded outposts, and warning signs galore, it's no surprise why many are curious about what goes on within Area 51's fortified walls. However, the initial reason for its existence was to serve as testing grounds for experimental aircraft, away from prying eyes, according to declassified documents (via National Security Archive).

Before it was known as the mysterious Area 51, officials attracted workers by calling it "Paradise Ranch." Sure enough, the large swathe of empty land in Groom Lake eventually became a venue for clandestine operations, many of which were deliberately kept from the public due to the ongoing tensions with the Soviet Union at the time. In 2013, a series of declassified documents were revealed to the public courtesy of the Freedom of Information Act. Fortunately, these not only helped shed some light on the many mysteries surrounding Area 51, they also showed the lengths the government would go through to keep the general public out of the loop.