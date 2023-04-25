Old-School Sci-Fi Star Wars Tech That's Since Become Reality

A tractor beam is in the very first scene of "Star Wars: A New Hope" when the Empire attempts to capture Princess Leia. Tractor beams make another appearance later on in that same movie and are shut down just in time to allow the Millenium Falcon and crew to escape from the Death Star.

Believe it or not, tractor beams have existed for some time, albeit on a much smaller scale than in science fiction. Microscopic tractor beams, also known as optical tweezers are used in scientific and medical research to manipulate tiny nanoparticles and even atoms.

Arthur Ashkin won the 2018 Nobel Prize for the development of optical tweezers. These mini tractor beams or optical tweezers can be used to pick up microscopic objects like individual bacteria without harming them. These devices are still in use by the scientific community as a way to control and isolate small particles in biological research.

Research published in Optics Express by a pair of researchers in China outlined how they were able to move a macroscopic object (visible to the naked eye) using only lasers. These scientists were able to point a laser at an object and force it to move far enough to be detected by the human eye without any additional measuring instruments.

As exciting as that sounds, the object in question was designed specifically for this experiment and was only moved a few centimeters. This is not going to allow police officers to swap out their radar speed guns for tractor beams, but it does prove that the science behind tractor beams is possible.