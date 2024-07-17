5 Technologies That Changed Exploration Forever

The traverse board resembles a Chinese checkerboard and emerged among northern European and Scandinavian mariners during the 15th century. These navigational tools were crucial in helping sailors accurately record a ship's course of travel using a system known as dead reckoning. This method requires three bits of information: compass heading, speed, and time spent on each heading. It was a vital part of a sailor's toolkit. To measure a ship's speed, they would drag a piece of wood, known as a log, behind the vessel. A rope with evenly spaced knots would unfurl from the log, and the number of nodes that played out in a specific amount of time was recorded as the ship's speed, giving us the nautical unit of speed known as knots.

The practical application of the traverse board was a significant advancement in maritime history. It allowed more specific notations of a ship's course and speed. Each circular traverse board had several pegs attached to strings and a series of holes marking along 32 compass points. During each watch — a period of four hours on a ship — sailors would insert a peg into the hole corresponding to the vessel's course. They did this every half-hour, as measured by an hourglass. Some later traverse boards had additional attachments along the bottom to record speed.

At the end of each watch, the ship's master meticulously recorded the information from the traverse board in a log book, thereby creating a detailed navigational record of the voyage. The precision provided by the tools was instrumental in helping many sailors reach their destination safely and in good time.

[Featured image by Anneli Salo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]