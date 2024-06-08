How NASA Is Using Satellites To Protect Tigers, Jaguars, And Elephants

While many NASA missions look out into space from Earth, some are based in space but look back at Earth. Earth observation missions are important for studying the changing climate, and NASA has a large number of missions like PACE and GOES which observe different aspects of Earth's environment. But these missions aren't only important for observing Earth's climate — they can even be used to track populations of endangered animals.

NASA missions are used to track the habitats of animals like tigers, jaguars, and elephants, which are threatened by the loss of their habitats. The destruction of these habitats can be observed from space, with programs like NASA's Ecological Conservation program.

"Satellites observe vast areas of Earth's surface on daily to weekly schedules," said Keith Gaddis, ecological conservation program manager at NASA. "That helps scientists monitor habitats that would be logistically challenging and time-consuming to survey from the ground — crucial for animals like tigers that roam large territories."

NASA uses data from instruments like the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) and Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) imagers, and Landsat satellites for this project, which can observe these large areas that would be difficult for ecologists to search from the ground.

Working with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), NASA has developed a tool to use data from its Earth observations to track tiger habitat in real time.