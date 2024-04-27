How NASA Spotted The Effects Of El Niño From Space

While NASA spends a lot of time looking up and out toward the stars, the agency also has another important role: using satellites in space to look back at our own planet. Earth observation is crucial for understanding global issues like weather patterns and climate change, and seeing the big picture from orbit helps scientists get a broader overview of what is happening than anyone could get from just taking local observations.

Recently, NASA has been tracking the El Niño event, which began in 2023 and had its biggest effects through the end of 2023 and into the early months of 2024. This year's event kicked off with the hottest month ever on record in July 2023.

NASA observes the temperature using surface air temperature data collected from thousands of stations on land as well as buoy stations in the ocean. But it also uses its space satellites to observe the Earth, which gives a different view of the changing climate.

Recently, a team from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) used data from NASA's satellites to observe the level of salt in the global ocean surface, looking at 10 years of data from 2011 to 2022. By studying the salinity patterns of the ocean, NASA found changes over the decade including the warming effects of El Niño and the cooling effects of its counterpart, La Niña. Together the pair are known as El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO.

"We're able to show coastal salinity responding to ENSO on a global scale," said lead author of the study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, Severine Fournier, of JPL.