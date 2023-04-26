Amazon Halo Discontinued As Controversial Health Business Struggles

Amazon has announced that it is shuttering its fitness division that gave birth to the Halo series of devices. Support for the entire portfolio of Halo devices will end on July 31, 2023. In an email shared with Halo customers today, Amazon says it will refund them for all purchases made in the past 12 months. The refund offer covers the Halo Band and Halo Band View fitness bands, the Halo Rise sleep tracker, and the official Halo accessory bands. Moreover, the company will also refund the prepaid fee for unused subscriptions linked to the Halo devices.

Going a step ahead, Amazon will also stop charging for active monthly subscriptions. Existing Halo customers and subscribers won't have to do anything about the whole process, as all refunds will automatically be processed to their preferred wallet used for Amazon service payments. A month after official support for Halo devices ends, Amazon says all the Halo devices and the companion service will cease to work.

The date for Halo-pocalypse has been set for August 1, 2023. If you seek to dump your Halo devices responsibly, Amazon is also offering a free shipping perk toward its own recycling program. But do keep in mind that if you're a Halo customer, you need to download your health data before that date, by going to the Settings section of the companion app.