The Amazon Astro Poses A Huge Privacy Threat
The idea of robots helping us to do things has been glorified for years in movies like Wall-E and the Iron Giant. But, with the 2021 limited release of the Astro — Amazon's roving mini-bot, which is invite-only for now, users have the chance to deploy a personal AI assistant for $999.
You can think of it as a home surveillance camera on wheels. It can be programmed to move from room to room to give live views and updates via app, so you can see what's going on when you're not home. Additionally, this bot does almost everything that Alexa can do. You can set it to deliver messages and reminders right. Or, you can use it to talk to friends or family. It can even dole out treats to your dog if you decide.
There is a catch, however. Although these are all useful features that can benefit your home — they may at an expense to your privacy.
There are many privacy issues
There are privacy concerns that come with the type of access that Astro requires. Amazon is notorious for its invasive data collection policies that it uses to find out more about the shopping behavior of its customers. Not only does it mine enormous amounts of data while you browse its websites, it also collects audio, video and personal data information through devices such as Echo and Ring, according to Wired. In addition, Amazon is known to pay third-party contractors to listen to what you say to Alexa so that it can improve customer service (via The Conversation).
Once Astro is switched on and ready to go, it has access to every room in your house. It records audio and video through livestream and uses facial recognition software to identify people in your home. For those that want to see what's happening in your home when you're out, but don't want to set up cameras in every room, Astro could be useful. In exchange, however, you'll likely hand Amazon exclusive data about your inner sanctum — which it can use how it sees fit.
Third-Parties Can Access the Data
The nature of Wi-Fi could make the Astro into a target for cyber attacks. Users of other Amazon devices like as Ring have seen firsthand how hackers are able to crack passwords to spy on their homes. In fact, a family in Mississippi discovered that hackers were taunting its eight-year-old daughter through their Ring device (via Today). Who's to say that Astro's security cannot be compromised similarly?
According to McAfee Vice President, Antony Demetriades, who gave an interview with Trusted Reviews, a smart home device with a camera is potentially dangerous, as many of them have security vulnerabilities. "When an IoT (Internet of Things) camera is able to drive around your home, it unlocks a potential backdoor for hackers to enter," he said. "There's the risk that online criminals could use the camera to spy on consumers and gain access to their personal data."
CNET also reported that law enforcement officers can access footage from Astro's cameras with a court order. All they need is a search warrant to get access to data stored from Alexa or other devices. With Astro, police officers are able to view the inside of your home without ever having to step a foot inside.
Amazon's latest smart product is bound to cause mixed feelings — for good reason. The robots are coming, and it's up to you to know how much privacy you're willing to sacrifice for their convenience.