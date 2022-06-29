The Amazon Astro Poses A Huge Privacy Threat

The idea of robots helping us to do things has been glorified for years in movies like Wall-E and the Iron Giant. But, with the 2021 limited release of the Astro — Amazon's roving mini-bot, which is invite-only for now, users have the chance to deploy a personal AI assistant for $999.

You can think of it as a home surveillance camera on wheels. It can be programmed to move from room to room to give live views and updates via app, so you can see what's going on when you're not home. Additionally, this bot does almost everything that Alexa can do. You can set it to deliver messages and reminders right. Or, you can use it to talk to friends or family. It can even dole out treats to your dog if you decide.

There is a catch, however. Although these are all useful features that can benefit your home — they may at an expense to your privacy.