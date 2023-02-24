How To Kid-Proof An Amazon Fire Tablet

If you find it too difficult to manually switch on parental controls every time you grant Amazon Fire tablet access to your kid, you can create a profile that's specifically for them, where they can access only the apps you want them to see. Before you do this, though, make sure that you protect your own account (with the parental controls) from them by assigning a lock screen password:

Open the Settings app. Go to Security & Privacy. Enable the toggle next to Lock Screen Passcode. Pick either a numeric PIN or an alpha-numeric password. Type your chosen code twice then tap Finish.

Once you have a lock screen passcode for your Fire tablet, you can create a child's profile:

Go back to the Settings app's main page. Head to Profiles & Family Library. Hit "Add a Child Profile." Type your child's name and birthdate, then tap Add Profile.

Once the profile is created — you can add up to four child profiles — tap it to access the full slate of controls you can set up. You can do a myriad of things, such as set daily time limits, assign age filters for Amazon content, add or remove content, and disable access to the camera and photo gallery. Make sure you go through each menu to ensure that your child's experience on the Fire tablet is tailored accordingly.

Before you pass along your Fire tablet for your kid to use, switch to their assigned profile by swiping down on the device screen to access the notifications tray — you might need to swipe down a second time to see the full menu — tapping on the profile icon, and then selecting the correct child profile. You'll need to follow these steps again and enter your lock screen password to go back to your own profile.