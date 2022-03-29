Amazon Glow, The Smart Screen For Kids, Gets Widespread Launch In US

When Amazon Glow debuted in September 2021, it came with about 50 games and visual arts activities provided by Amazon Kids+, like "Chess," "Checkers," and "Go Fish." Now there are nearly 100 games for kids to play with their distant relatives, including "Whac-A-Mole," "Chip Drop," "Cake Monsters," and "Rocket Racers," to give them twice the amount of fun.

The device is also stacked with thousands of kid-friendly picture and chapter books, including Animated Storybooks, for families to read to each other every night. The activities are even more fun when their favorite cartoon characters from Disney, Nickelodeon, and other franchises jump in, like Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Dora the Explorer," and Elmo, Big Bird, Zoe, and the other Muppets of "Sesame Street," to name a few.

The device also comes with some neat improvements and options not seen during its initial launch. Kids now have the option to play games and other activities while connected to video calls with their distant relatives or side by side with a parent or sibling. It's also compatible with the 2021 Fire HD tablet as well as Android and iOS devices when they download the Glow app. Its performance has also been improved with the ability to increase or decrease projector brightness based on the environment.

You can get Amazon Glow for $299 on Amazon and at other retailers such as Best Buy and Target.