SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake revealed as a time-hopping adventure

When THQ said it would be revealing six new games including new entries in beloved franchises during its 10th Anniversary Showcase today, there were a lot of people out there who speculated that a new SpongeBob SquarePants game was one of them. As it turns out, those people were right on the money, as THQ closed its show with the reveal of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

The game was announced with a trailer that doesn’t reveal a whole lot about the game on its own. It is, however, set to the famous SpongeBob song “Sweet Victory,” so we can forgive the fact that it’s relatively light on details. You can check out the trailer embedded below.

Thankfully, we aren’t being left entirely in the dark, as the various store pages for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake are already live and contain some key information about the game. For example, on Steam, we learn that SpongeBob and Patrick have gotten their hands on some wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears. While we don’t know what they wished for, we know that they’ve wished for so much that they’ve apparently started tearing apart the fabric of time and space.

Patrick is now a balloon and the two embark on a portal-hopping adventure to save their friends that will take them to “7 distinct Wishworlds.” There will also be 30 different costumes for SpongeBob to wear, including some shown in the trailer such as SnailBob and SpongeGar. The Steam page for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake says the game even has a soundtrack that comprises 101 songs from the show, which is an impressive number of tracks.

We don’t yet know when SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be out, but we know it’s coming to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. We’ll let you know when THQ Nordic shares more about SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, so stay tuned.