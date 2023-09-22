Amazon Prime Video Streaming Is Getting Ads: What You Need To Know

Amazon is the latest streaming platform that is pushing ads into its video-watching services while simultaneously pushing for a pricier tier to achieve an ad-free experience. Starting early next year, Prime Video will start showing "limited advertisements," the company says in an official update note. The only consolation here is that Amazon will be least aggressive when it comes to shoving ads in viewers' faces.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers," promises the company. Ads will start appearing to Prime Video users in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada early next year, and will expand to subscribers in Australia, France, Italy, Mexico, and Spain late in 2024. But there will be a grace period before Amazon raises the price for ad-free watching.

The company says it won't make any changes to the pricing of Prime membership in 2024. But a price hike is definitely on the horizon. Starting with subscribers in the US, Amazon will offer a new ad-free option that would cost an additional $2.99 per month, while subscription updates for other countries will be revealed at a later date.