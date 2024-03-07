Everything You Need To Consider Before Buying Power Tools From Amazon
Even if you're a novice at DIY projects, it's worth having a few power tools on hand. From simple home repairs to complex construction tasks, the right power tools can make any project you take on easier, safer, and more convenient.
If you lack some of the more common power tools in your arsenal, it's a good idea to stock up right now so you're not caught unprepared for future projects. The good news is that whether you reside in a big city or a remote town, Amazon's vast marketplace has a number of options for DIY enthusiasts.
While you can always shop offline, the benefit of shopping through online marketplaces like Amazon is that you can access and compare a broad range of products from the comfort of your home. Furthermore, you can check out the product ratings and customer reviews and make an informed decision.
Having said that, because you can't physically inspect the quality of a product before you make the purchase, it's important for you to do your due diligence and be cautious. To help you navigate this and avoid expensive shopping regrets, we've compiled a list of things you need to consider before you purchase power tools through Amazon.
Buy directly from Amazon or authorized sellers
Amazon is an online marketplace, which means you're going to come across products offered by various sellers, including third-party vendors. While many third-party sellers are reliable and offer genuine products, some may try to pass off counterfeit goods as original products.
If you want to be assured of a quality product, it's best only to purchase goods shipped and sold by Amazon. To verify the seller details, navigate to the section under the "Add to Cart" and "Buy Now" buttons and check whether it says "Ships from Amazon" and "Sold by Amazon."
If you want to save time and avoid having to sift through search results that include products from third-party sellers, you can make use of Amazon's filters. This will cut out irrelevant product listings and only list Amazon-fulfilled goods.
Another way to find authentic products is by shopping directly from an authorized seller on Amazon. In this case, you'll see that the product listing specifies "Sold by (brand's name)" instead of Amazon.
In this case, you'll need to make sure that the brand's name is the same as the seller's name indicated in the product listing. This detail often means that you're purchasing directly from the brand's official storefront on Amazon.
Brand availability
If you're particular about only purchasing from a certain brand, you might find that the specific brand you're looking for is not listed on Amazon. This is because some brands may have exclusive partnerships with other online retailers or may choose to sell through their own websites.
Brands might also choose not to sell their products through online marketplaces to avoid the risk of counterfeit products being sold under their name or to have more control over their pricing strategy. Even if the brand has goods available for sale on Amazon, the product you want might be sold out.
While this can certainly hamper your shopping experience on Amazon, the good news is that, with a little elbow grease, you can find comparable products. All you need to do to spot such products is look up the specs and features of the tool you want to purchase.
You can then use the filters, which is a nifty Amazon feature, to narrow down the listings based on the specs that are important to you, so you're able to view and select from comparable products.
Warranty coverage
Amazon allows a 30-day return for most products. While this can be extremely useful, keep in mind that most issues start to crop up after the initial 30-day period.
In such instances, it's the product warranty that will come in handy. This makes it essential to check if a warranty covers the power tool you want to purchase.
If the product comes with a warranty, check the length of the coverage, the coverage terms, and the claim process. Typically, most power tools on Amazon have a limited warranty. This means coverage is often not guaranteed for all types of damages.
However, knowing what is covered will help you decide what issues to fix and which can be addressed through the warranty. Also, even if the power tool comes with a warranty, registering the tool is important to make the claims process more hassle-free.
If you don't find any warranty details on the product listing page, it's best to hit the back button and resume your search.
Customer reviews and ratings
One of the best aspects of shopping for power tools through an online marketplace like Amazon is that it allows you to make a decision after taking into account the customers' ratings and reviews left for a product. A power tool that has received thousands of 4- and 5-star ratings with numerous positive reviews is safer than one with multiple negative reviews.
However, the sad truth is that despite Amazon's efforts, the review system can be manipulated. Sellers can game the system by offering their products for free in exchange for positive reviews, using third-party services to purchase fake reviews, and even creating multiple fake accounts to leave positive reviews.
Fake reviews can make a product seem better than it is, but this could make for a disappointing purchase down the line. Fortunately, whether you're purchasing power tools or tech gadgets, there are ways to spot fake reviews.
When looking at Amazon reviews, check for grammar and spelling errors closely. Additionally, if multiple reviews seem to be using similar words or phrasing, that could also be a sign of fabrication. Typically, you'll also find that fake reviews are published in one go on specific dates and will usually include generic language and praise.
If you think the reviews left for a product you want to purchase could be purchased or fake, you could look for independent customer reviews and experiences on social media platforms to cross-check.
Shipping timelines
Before you check out and make the payment for your desired power tool on Amazon, it's crucial that you check the delivery time for the product. Typically, if the product you're purchasing is Amazon-fulfilled or eligible for Prime's free two-day delivery, you can expect the product to ship almost immediately, and you will receive it within the delivery date specified by Amazon.
The only exception to this is if the product becomes unavailable all of a sudden or goes out of stock. In this case, even Amazon-fulfilled products may take longer to ship. If the delivery is delayed beyond a reasonable time period, you can get in touch with Amazon's customer service.
If the product is shipped by a third-party seller, the delivery date may be longer. In this case, the best thing you can do is contact the seller directly to know when the product will be shipped. Similarly, if the power tool you're purchasing is an international shipment, you should expect a longer shipping timeline.