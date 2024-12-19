Who Owns Snap-On Tools And Where Are They Made?

In the modern tool arena, there's no shortage of options for consumers in need of a sturdy device worthy of tackling a DIY project on the home front. Of the many consumer-grade tool options out there, one American manufacturer has been a fixture in that market as long as any, and that's Wisconsin-based Snap-on Tools.

The company's history charts back to 1920 when, amid a rise in popularity and production of automobiles in the United States, engineer Joe Johnson and his co-worker William Siedmann recognized the growing need not only for mechanics but access to the tools to make any necessary auto repairs. Their first round of tools were hand-made, with the pair fulfilling C.O.D. orders for the devices by mail. A few years later, they filed their first patent for the No. 6 Socket Wrench, which boasted a unique snap-on feature that likely lent the burgeoning tool company its name.

Jump ahead 100 years, and Snap-on has transformed from a small-time mail-order garage project into a major industry player whose products are now sold and serviced in more than 130 countries across the globe. Despite its growing global presence, Snap-On is still very much an American company — one whose roots are firmly planted in Wisconsin by way of its Kenosha headquarters. These days, Snap-on is also a publicly traded company on the NYSE. Unlike some brands, like its Harbor Freight market clone ICON, Snap-on has achieved its station without assistance from a corporate entity.

