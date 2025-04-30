A Big Name In Power Tools Just Warned Price Increases Are Coming: These Are The Impacted Brands

Stanley Black & Decker, the parent company behind some of the world's biggest power tool brands such as DeWalt, has announced a price hike for its expansive gear portfolio. Owing to the supply chain and production uncertainties stirred by the higher tariffs levied by the U.S. government, the company raised the asking price for its gear earlier this month. But the road ahead is not going to be pocket-friendly, either.

Advertisement

As part of its Q1 2025 earnings report, the company detailed its price revision strategy and warned that "further price action" will be required to offset the impact of tariffs. "In light of the current environment, we are accelerating adjustments to our supply chain and exploring all options as we seek to minimize the impact of tariffs on end users while balancing the need to protect our business and our ability to innovate for years to come," said President and CEO, Donald Allan Jr.

While DeWalt is the most notable name in the company's portfolio, it also sells power tools under the Craftsman, Stanley, Black + Decker, Lenox, Irwin, Bostitch, Facom, Mac Tools, Proto, Porter-Cable, and USAG labels. The company also hawks a wide range of outdoor power tools as well as lawn and garden equipment under the Troy-Bilt, Rover, Hustler, and Cub Cadet brands. For industrial tools, the company owns labels such as Vidmar, Can, Lista, and CribMaster. In a nutshell, a price hike is coming across the board, though the company hasn't specified which categories will see the worst of it.

Advertisement