A Big Name In Power Tools Just Warned Price Increases Are Coming: These Are The Impacted Brands
Stanley Black & Decker, the parent company behind some of the world's biggest power tool brands such as DeWalt, has announced a price hike for its expansive gear portfolio. Owing to the supply chain and production uncertainties stirred by the higher tariffs levied by the U.S. government, the company raised the asking price for its gear earlier this month. But the road ahead is not going to be pocket-friendly, either.
As part of its Q1 2025 earnings report, the company detailed its price revision strategy and warned that "further price action" will be required to offset the impact of tariffs. "In light of the current environment, we are accelerating adjustments to our supply chain and exploring all options as we seek to minimize the impact of tariffs on end users while balancing the need to protect our business and our ability to innovate for years to come," said President and CEO, Donald Allan Jr.
While DeWalt is the most notable name in the company's portfolio, it also sells power tools under the Craftsman, Stanley, Black + Decker, Lenox, Irwin, Bostitch, Facom, Mac Tools, Proto, Porter-Cable, and USAG labels. The company also hawks a wide range of outdoor power tools as well as lawn and garden equipment under the Troy-Bilt, Rover, Hustler, and Cub Cadet brands. For industrial tools, the company owns labels such as Vidmar, Can, Lista, and CribMaster. In a nutshell, a price hike is coming across the board, though the company hasn't specified which categories will see the worst of it.
What's the price outlook ahead?
Stanley Black & Decker says it is enforcing a "high-single digit" price hike for tools and outdoor gear in April. The company will follow it with another escalation in the sticker price around the third quarter of 2025, beginning in July. According to The Wall Street Journal, 15% of the company's supply chain is based in China, which has been the worst hit by tariffs that are now touching 145%, as of April.
But it increasingly looks like the price hike in April wasn't even the worst news for power tool customers. The one coming in 2025's third quarter will likely pinch the wallet even worse. Christopher J. Nelson, COO at the company, said during the earnings call that the company hasn't finalized the net increase in the asking price of goods, but it's not going to be pleasant news, either. "I would, just for point of view, say, it's likely higher than the first price increase that we went out with," he added.
The writing has been on the wall for a while now. In November last year, the company warned that a price hike was on the horizon as the U.S. prepared tariffs on Chinese goods. Now that the tariffs are in place, and at a much higher rate than expected, the company is planning to readjust its supply chain. It won't be easy, and could be a long-drawn-out effort. According to Bloomberg estimates, the process could take up to two years.