Amazon Prices Are About To Spike: These Items Should Be In Your Shopping Cart Now

Within the past couple of days, the situation with the U.S. imposing tariffs on a whole bunch of countries — and absorbing a few sharp retaliatory measures — has shifted dramatically. A 90-day pause was unexpectedly put in place, while the net import tax on Chinese goods was raised to 125% for not backing down. In the meantime, the prospects for an average shopper looking to shop bargains on platforms such as Shein and Temu have only worsened.

Advertisement

It now seems Amazon is the next big e-commerce giant to feel the pinch, and once again, it will be customers who will bear the brunt of it. Chinese sellers hawking their goods on Amazon are preparing to raise the price of their goods, while a few have simply decided to abandon ship. In the latter case, their position will likely be filled by those who are less affected by the tariffs, or who simply offer the same products at a higher asking price on Amazon. In either case, your final cart value is going up.

Wang Xin, head of the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association that represents China's bigger e-commerce body, told Reuters that many businesses are currently planning a price hike or make an exit. "This isn't just a tax issue, it's that the entire cost structure gets entirely overwhelmed," Xin was quoted as saying. At least five China-based Amazon sellers confirmed similar plans. The scale of impact is going to be massive, because more than half of Amazon sellers are registered in China. The hike in sticker price is going to be felt across the board.

Advertisement