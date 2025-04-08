Temu's Key To Success Just Got Shut Down, And It Could Change Everything

The latest round of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump has stirred quite some upheaval across industries. From Jaguar Land Rover pausing U.S. shipments to Nintendo halting pre-sale of its highly anticipated Switch 2, all major players conducting business across international waters are bracing for a serious impact. But it's not just high-volume, big-value transactions that are at risk, but also direct-to-consumer businesses that have avoided the impact of tariffs for years.

Shein and Temu, in particular, are facing an almost existential crisis due to the repeal of a long-standing exemption for low-cost shipments. The exemption in question is called de minimis, which saves low-cost items coming into the U.S. from getting taxed. That formed the bulk of Temu and Shein's order, which also led to their explosive growth in the U.S. According to the International Trade Administration, imported items in the U.S. worth $800 or less in value are not subject to any tariffs, taxes, or fees.

So, how much are the costs going to rise for Shein orders from China after the policy change? As per a fact sheet shared by the White House, packages coming from China or Hong Kong will incur a duty worth 30% of their net value, or $25 per item. The fee will climb to $50 in June. That's a high fee, as a healthy bunch of items available on these platforms cost the same, which means the final sticker price is essentially going to double on the bill for U.S.-based customers.

