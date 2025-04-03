After Playing With Nintendo's Switch 2, The Increased Price Feels Like A Steal
Casting objectivity aside for a moment: I absolutely love my NIntendo Switch. It's several years old, has seen two separate Joy-Con drift repairs, and houses a 1.5 TB microSD memory card because its default internal storage isn't ideal, but I love it all the same. Which makes its recent fan troubles — the thing sounds like there's a tiny blender inside now — both heart-breaking and obnoxious.
However, this put me in the market for an OLED Switch upgrade. A better and slightly bigger screen along with double the storage seemed like an obvious choice. Except now the Switch 2 is on the way, so do I stick with the OLED plan or hold out a bit longer for Nintendo's newest console?
Well, I was able to get some hands-on time for both the new console and several of its upcoming games at a recent Nintendo Switch 2 premiere event. The experience made it a pretty easy decision.
Better specs, fancier games
Nintendo's still keeping some of the Switch 2's hardware info close to its chest for the time being, but it's obvious from both the April 2 Nintendo Direct and seeing multiple upcoming Switch 2 games in action that this will be an improvement. It'll have a larger 7.9-inch LCD screen (though not OLED), can handle up to 1080p in handheld mode (over the OLED model's 720p), and is capable of up to 120 fps for games that support it. And up to 4K when connected to a TV that can handle it.
It also comes with 256 GB of internal memory, which is a significant step up from the OLED Switch's 64 GB — and way more than the original model's 32 GB — with a promise of comparably faster read and write speeds on top of that added space. There are plenty of external upgrades as well, like a larger and more adjustable "kickstand," larger Joy-Con 2 controllers with built-in noise cancelling microphones, and a second USB-C port on top for tabletop charging or plugging in the new Switch 2 camera accessory.
And, of course, lots of games. Ports of current releases like Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6, purchasable Switch 2 Edition upgrades for current titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a classic Gamecube library for Switch 2 owners with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, and even a few exclusives (hellooo The Duskbloods!).
Hand-on impressive!
Having a bigger screen along with bigger Joy-Cons does mean the Switch 2 is physically larger and noticeably heavier than its predecessors. Though I actually kind of like that. It feels dense and sturdy — not that the original Switch didn't — plus it really drove home just how small the original Switch Joy-Cons feel in my hands. The Switch 2, though? Both the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the whole console in handheld mode feel just right.
As for the Joy-Con connection everyone was speculating about (myself included), it actually feels great. Pulling them out of the central console rather than sliding them off feels weird because I'm so used to the original, but the connection is very sturdy, the size of the lip of the Switch 2's edge looks like it should prevent any accidental snapping of those delicate-looking connector pins, and the tactile feel of pushing that button on the underside of the Joy-Con to push it out is weirdly very satisfying.
In-hand the look and performance of the demoed games was also impressive across the board — with one very small exception. Metroid Prime 4 was absolutely gorgeous in 1080p on a big screen TV and ran beautifully. Mario Kart World was also smooth, responsive, and vibrant both on a TV and in handheld mode. Unfortunately the Gamecube library rendition of Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker was a bit choppy, but Soul Calibur 2 was fine so it might just be that particular game.
What I'm most excited for
Probably my favorite aspect of the original Switch has been the ability to play so many games I enjoy on a handheld device — which I can then immediately connect to a TV and keep playing on a larger display. Ports have been my catnip for years, to the point where sometimes I'll skip a game's PS5 release to hold out for a Switch version.
And that's why the currently undisclosed but still obviously improved processing power of the Switch 2 has my mind buzzing. We already know we're getting ports of Elden Ring, the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Street Fighter 6, and several other titles that probably couldn't work on the original Switch. But confirmation that the Switch 2 can tackle much bigger things opens that door so much wider. Plus it means even beefier first-party titles, which is why Metroid Prime 4 and Donkey Kong Bananza look so dang good. So many possibilities...
The Joy-Con 2 controllers were also a surprise hit with me. They feel more natural for me due to the increased size, sure, but the functionality was also really cool. Particularly the way you can swap from two-handed Joy-Con motion control to the new mouse-style control scheme by simply twisting your wrist and putting the flat edge of the Joy-Con 2 on a flat surface. In the Metroid Prime 4 demo there was maybe (maybe) a half second delay, then it all just, like, worked.
Is it worth an upgrade?
After spending some hands-on time with the Switch 2, deciding whether or not to upgrade isn't much of a conundrum. At least not for someone like me, who would be moving from a regular Switch to a Switch 2. Even though the OLED model currently carries a $349.99 MSRP and the Switch 2 will start at $449.99. Because honestly, from what I've experienced, the Switch 2 kinda feels like it's worth more than an extra $100 (but I'm glad it's not actually more!).
That said, if you just recently bought a Switch, Switch Lite, or OLED Switch, spending another $450 to stay up to date with Nintendo's hardware could be a deal breaker. Or at least a deal delayer. Additionally, the Switch 2 requires a microSD Express card, which tends to cost a bit more than the kinds of cards you might buy for a regular Switch, so you likely won't be able to swap in one you're already using. Which means the possibility of spending even more money to upgrade that internal memory in the future.
If you have the interest and the monetary means, I think a Switch 2 upgrade is the way to go, no matter what kind of non-sequel Switch you might currently own. That's definitely what I plan on doing, assuming I can actually get one when it releases on June 5, 2025.