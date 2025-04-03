After Playing With Nintendo's Switch 2, The Increased Price Feels Like A Steal

Casting objectivity aside for a moment: I absolutely love my NIntendo Switch. It's several years old, has seen two separate Joy-Con drift repairs, and houses a 1.5 TB microSD memory card because its default internal storage isn't ideal, but I love it all the same. Which makes its recent fan troubles — the thing sounds like there's a tiny blender inside now — both heart-breaking and obnoxious.

However, this put me in the market for an OLED Switch upgrade. A better and slightly bigger screen along with double the storage seemed like an obvious choice. Except now the Switch 2 is on the way, so do I stick with the OLED plan or hold out a bit longer for Nintendo's newest console?

Well, I was able to get some hands-on time for both the new console and several of its upcoming games at a recent Nintendo Switch 2 premiere event. The experience made it a pretty easy decision.