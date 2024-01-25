5 Of The Best Micro SD Memory Cards For Your Nintendo Switch Lite

Though they are pretty similar, there are a few key differences between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For instance, the Nintendo Switch Lite is lighter and handheld only, and you may be more likely to play it outside of your home, such as while commuting. If that's the case, you'll want to make sure you have enough games on hand, especially if you'll be in locations where it's not feasible to keep downloading them from the cloud — which is where micro SD cards come in very handy.

Not all memory cards are made the same, however, and you'll want both high-quality micro SD cards as well as ones that are compatible with the Switch Lite. Because the average Switch game takes up about 10 GB, you'll want a memory card that can hold at least that amount, if not a lot more. For cards that hold 4 to 32 GB, the Switch Lite supports the micro SDHC format, and for 64 GB to 2 TB, it supports the micro SDXC format (and may require a system update to format correctly.)

A durable, high-performance memory card allows you to play any of the best Nintendo Switch games you'd like without any issues, so you'll want to make sure to purchase the right product for the job. Based on high ratings from customers who've used them (more on this at the end of the list), here are five of the best Micro SD memory cards for your Nintendo Switch Lite.