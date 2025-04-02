Nintendo Switch 2: Price, Release Date, & Everything Else You Need To Know

Besides the Switch 2 console itself, the main package also includes several major accessories. The first and most interesting are the Joy-Con 2 controllers: Unlike the original Joy-Cons, which slid and snapped into the console, the Joy-Con 2 are held in place by powerful magnets within the console, which grip onto the metallic SL and SR buttons. Release buttons on the back let the Joy-Con 2 detach. The controllers themselves — as well as their joysticks and SL and SR buttons — are all larger, making them more comfortable to hold.

Advertisement

The most prominent new feature of the Joy-Con 2 is the new mouse control feature. By placing a Joy-Con 2 horizontally on a solid surface, you can control and manipulate cursors on screen like you would with a computer mouse, clicking with the shoulder buttons. Gyroscope controls, similar to the original Joy-Con, can also be used for various games and functions. If you prefer to play with a traditional controller, Nintendo will also be releasing a new iteration of the Pro Controller for the Switch 2, which includes an audio jack on the bottom for plugging in headsets and headphones.

In addition to Joy-Con 2, the Switch 2 comes with the new and improved TV dock. Like with the original, you can place your Switch 2 into the dock to charge it, as well as connect it to a TV for higher-resolution display. When docked, the Switch 2 is capable of up to 4K resolution for compatible games, though framerates will be limited to 60 fps while playing in this mode. As an added perk, the new dock also has a built-in ventilation fan to help keep the console cool while in use.

Advertisement