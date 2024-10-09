Surprise Nintendo Reveal Is Yet Another Disappointment For The Switch 2 Hopeful

The Alarmo clock features a front-facing motion sensor that watches for your movement while you try to get out of bed in the morning. When the programmed alarm goes off, the device begins playing music and sounds from your selected game, such as jumping and coin noises from "Super Mario Odyssey." As you gradually rise, the sounds will increase in frequency until they finally stop when you get out of bed. If you lay around for too long, the sounds will start to become louder and more intense, switching out characters like Mario or Princess Peach for the roars of Bowser. Of course, you can also turn the alarm off using the large button on top.

You can choose one of the five aforementioned games to set as your sound profile, as well as select a "scene" from the game to customize which sounds and music will play and which characters will appear. In addition to its alarm features, the Alarmo can be set to produce a chime on the hour, using your chosen game to inform you of the current time with particular sounds like ink shots from "Splatoon 3" or the squeaks of Pikmin. As the motion sensor tracks your movement, it can also make a record of how much you roll around through the night. When it's time for bed, you can have Alarmo produce soft and soothing sounds and music from your chosen game to lull you to sleep.