Surprise Nintendo Reveal Is Yet Another Disappointment For The Switch 2 Hopeful
Currently, the most anticipated product out of gaming giant Nintendo is the successor to its now seven-year-old Nintendo Switch game console. Will we be getting the so-called Switch 2 soon? What kind of games will it play? Fans are expecting answers to these questions and more any day now, but Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the subject. Instead of Switch 2 news, Nintendo has offered an unusual new gadget: the Alarmo alarm clock. Nintendo may not be the first brand you think of when it comes to sleep-assisting gadgets, but that doesn't mean it can't try.
As revealed in a new video posted on the official Nintendo YouTube channel, Alarmo is a standalone alarm clock designed to wake users with a variety of different sound profiles themed after Nintendo games, including "Super Mario Odyssey," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Pikmin 4," "Splatoon 3," and "Ring Fit Adventure." The Alarmo clock has just become available on Nintendo's online storefront for $99.99 as an early-access exclusive for current members of Nintendo Switch Online, as well as to visitors to the Nintendo New York store while supplies last. The device will roll out in full to all users some time in early 2025.
Alarmo changes the intensity of its sounds based on your movements
The Alarmo clock features a front-facing motion sensor that watches for your movement while you try to get out of bed in the morning. When the programmed alarm goes off, the device begins playing music and sounds from your selected game, such as jumping and coin noises from "Super Mario Odyssey." As you gradually rise, the sounds will increase in frequency until they finally stop when you get out of bed. If you lay around for too long, the sounds will start to become louder and more intense, switching out characters like Mario or Princess Peach for the roars of Bowser. Of course, you can also turn the alarm off using the large button on top.
You can choose one of the five aforementioned games to set as your sound profile, as well as select a "scene" from the game to customize which sounds and music will play and which characters will appear. In addition to its alarm features, the Alarmo can be set to produce a chime on the hour, using your chosen game to inform you of the current time with particular sounds like ink shots from "Splatoon 3" or the squeaks of Pikmin. As the motion sensor tracks your movement, it can also make a record of how much you roll around through the night. When it's time for bed, you can have Alarmo produce soft and soothing sounds and music from your chosen game to lull you to sleep.