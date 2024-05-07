Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 In The Most Nintendo Way Possible

Nintendo has just officially confirmed that it will reveal a next-gen Switch console later this year. The announcement was made via a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as part of the company's latest financial report. "We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," wrote Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa.

The Nintendo revelation also lays to rest rumors claiming that the Switch 2 has been delayed to 2025 to ensure that the company gets an ample amount of production time to avoid any post-launch inventory shortage. The Japanese company hasn't clarified exactly when the handheld gaming console will arrive, but it won't be in the first half of the year, it seems.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct... — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

The company has scheduled a Nintendo Direct event in June to lift the covers from upcoming Nintendo Switch games slated to arrive in the second half of 2024. But just a bit of heads up here. Nintendo won't be talking about the Switch 2 at the show. The console is hotly anticipated, not just because it will finally see a generation-over-generation upgrade after the Switch came out back in 2017, but also due to the next wave of games leveraging advancements in graphics technology and the silicon developments to power those experiences.