Nintendo Switch 2: Everything We Know So Far
The Nintendo Switch — since its release in 2017 — has become one of Nintendo's most successful products ever. With an estimated 125 million units shipped, the Switch is only second to the Nintendo DS (which sold 154 million units) in sheer popularity. Since its inception, Nintendo has regularly updated the Switch with newer features and better hardware to keep it relevant. These updates have resulted in newer iterations of the device, like the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The OLED model also featured other updates, including higher (64 GB) onboard storage, better audio, and a sturdier magnesium alloy body.
Despite these regular updates, there is no denying that the underlying product is based on a fast-aging platform that is now in its seventh year of existence. Naturally, there is strong sentiment among Nintendo Switch fans about the device receiving a generational update in the near future. While Nintendo remains tight-lipped about any such possible update to the Switch coming anytime soon, speculation is rife about the possible features and capabilities that the Nintendo Switch 2 could bring to the table when it is finally launched.
Nintendo Switch 2: What do the rumors say?
Unlike players in the smartphone space, Nintendo seems to be extremely good at keeping things under wraps. Rumors of development on a possible Nintendo Switch 2 have been circulating for a long time, but we are yet to come across leaked renders or specs. So, all we have at this point is calculated guesswork. To begin with, there is a consensus among tech journalists and Switch enthusiasts about the possibility of Nintendo retaining an Nvidia SoC on the Switch 2. However, some think Nintendo may also switch allegiance to AMD.
If Nintendo does stick with Nvidia, things may get interesting if Nintendo gets Nvidia to design a custom chipset for the device. And given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, we cannot rule that possibility out. Aside from the CPU, there has also been talk of the Switch 2 getting a co-processor housed inside its dock, which may help take some load off the main chip while gaming in 4K resolution on larger displays.
While we already have a 60Hz OLED panel on the existing Switch, it would make sense for the company to offer faster refresh rates on the Switch 2, going up to at least 120Hz. That being said, there have been reports that Sharp — which supplies LED panels for existing non-OLED Switch consoles — is already working on a new LED panel for a new gaming device. It is unclear at this time if this gaming console, indeed, is the Nintendo Switch 2. Aside from these changes, many users are hoping for improved battery performance and backward compatibility for Switch games.
Nintendo Switch 2: Will it be released in 2023?
Despite maintaining silence over the possible specs and features of the mythical Switch 2, Nintendo has effectively confirmed that the device is definitely not being launched in 2023. The confirmation came from Nintendo's Financial Highlights which revealed that the company doesn't intend to release any new hardware during the next fiscal year. This, effectively, pushes the possible release date of the Switch 2 beyond March 2024.
It is also unclear at this stage what Nintendo would end up calling the next generation Switch. Until recently, there was also talk of a possible Nintendo Switch Pro model — which was rumored to come with 4K output, improved hardware, and, therefore, enhanced frame rates on existing games. However, the company reportedly abandoned this project because of supply constraints following the COVID-19 pandemic. Most reports indicate that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a true successor to the existing Nintendo Switch and not just an incremental upgrade.
Declining sales a cause of concern
While there's no denying that successive editions of the Nintendo Switch have been successful, there has been a downward trend in the number of units shipped. To put these numbers in figures, Nintendo shipped 18 million Switch consoles in the past fiscal year, well below its target of 21 million units. While this represented a 22% year-on-year decline in sales, Nintendo isn't expecting things to improve over the next 12 months either.
With its existing lineup, the company has already set an even lower forecast for next year, with just 15 million units of the Switch to sell. This would mean a 16% decline compared to the already low figures for the last year. In fact, industry insiders already think Nintendo's target for 2023 is a bit too ambitious and that they would need to depend on a great holiday season to even get close to that figure. Nintendo is mindful of these declines but is taking things slowly. In fact, it is well aware that the ongoing sales plateau results from stagnant consumer interest and a lack of product innovation for an extended period. This fact has been acknowledged by Furukawa himself in an explanatory note issued by Nintendo.
"Nintendo Switch has entered its seventh year since launch, and while it will become more challenging to maintain the same sales momentum as before, our goal is to have more consumers continue to play Nintendo Switch for longer, leading to maximized sales." he was quoted saying.
As things stand now, we do hope Nintendo will make important announcments surrounding the Switch 2 in first half of 2024.