Nintendo Switch 2: Everything We Know So Far

Unlike players in the smartphone space, Nintendo seems to be extremely good at keeping things under wraps. Rumors of development on a possible Nintendo Switch 2 have been circulating for a long time, but we are yet to come across leaked renders or specs. So, all we have at this point is calculated guesswork. To begin with, there is a consensus among tech journalists and Switch enthusiasts about the possibility of Nintendo retaining an Nvidia SoC on the Switch 2. However, some think Nintendo may also switch allegiance to AMD.

If Nintendo does stick with Nvidia, things may get interesting if Nintendo gets Nvidia to design a custom chipset for the device. And given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, we cannot rule that possibility out. Aside from the CPU, there has also been talk of the Switch 2 getting a co-processor housed inside its dock, which may help take some load off the main chip while gaming in 4K resolution on larger displays.

While we already have a 60Hz OLED panel on the existing Switch, it would make sense for the company to offer faster refresh rates on the Switch 2, going up to at least 120Hz. That being said, there have been reports that Sharp — which supplies LED panels for existing non-OLED Switch consoles — is already working on a new LED panel for a new gaming device. It is unclear at this time if this gaming console, indeed, is the Nintendo Switch 2. Aside from these changes, many users are hoping for improved battery performance and backward compatibility for Switch games.