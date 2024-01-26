Nintendo's Switch 2 Could Be Released Sooner Than Expected According To New Insights

It has been seven years since Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch console, establishing itself as a pioneer of the handheld game console scene. The Switch has been very well received during its tenure as Nintendo's headliner console, with around 132 million units sold.

That said, the console is getting on in years, with other major consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 outstepping it in processing power, and newcomers like the Steam Deck challenging its hybrid throne. It may finally be time for the Switch to bow out and make room for the next generation, and based on new reports, that time could be just around the corner for Nintendo.

According to an analyst report picked up by Bloomberg, we may see the launch of the unofficially dubbed "Switch 2" some time this year. While such rumors have been coming and going for multiple years now, this one may hold some weight. The report in question comes from Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, who had been conducting market research on "amusement displays," or small and medium-sized device displays used primarily in the manufacture of personal electronics.

Hayase claims that Nintendo will be doubling existing shipments of amusement displays as it releases new consoles. This meshes with a 2023 Bloomberg report from Sharp Corp., an Osaka-based company that previously worked with Nintendo on manufacturing, stating that orders were increasing on display panels for an in-progress console.