Everything You Need To Know About The New OLED Steam Deck

Since its launch in 2022, Valve's Steam Deck has been met with plenty of praise and has exceeded expectations in terms of sales figures. While it couldn't be described as a runaway success, the device — which is akin to the Nintendo Switch but operates as a handheld gaming computer rather than a console — certainly has a lot of fans. Considering that Valve's last hardware project, Steam Machines, was a failure, it has been an astonishing turnaround.

That success always made it likely that the company would release new versions of the system at some point in the future, and users have already voiced their opinions about the upgrades and improvements it should have. Well, that time has now come with the recently released Steam Deck OLED.

Of course, as with any hardware revision, the question is whether it is worth buying. That applies to those who already own the original Steam Deck and people who have yet to take the plunge on the portable handheld computer. Here we will dive into everything you need to know about the new product so you can decide whether it's worth the investment.