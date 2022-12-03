Refresh Rate Vs. Motion Rate: How TV Brands Fudge The Numbers

Nowadays, buying a TV or a monitor may seem easy, but it isn't. Not only are there a ton of models with varying specifications available, but there is also some deliberate confusion being created by TV manufacturers due to the marketing jargon getting in the way of standardized technological specifications.

The most important example of this is the sheer amount of numbers you need to pay attention to while buying a TV. To begin with, there's the resolution, which has largely been confusion-free, at least for TVs. That means you know exactly what resolution you're getting when buying a Full HD, 4K, or 8K TV. For monitors, resolutions vary far and wide, but you can still look for that specification and easily decode the actual number.

The next most important figure is the refresh rate, which is where mass confusion begins. Over the years, TV brands have started to fudge the refresh rate numbers and confuse buyers by cross-marketing them with the motion rate. Most buyers don't realize that the refresh rate and the motion rate are two different things. Here's how the two are different and everything you need to know about the refresh rate vs. motion rate debate before you buy a TV.