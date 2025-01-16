Nintendo Switch 2 Finally Confirmed, And It's Releasing This Year

Nintendo has finally put an end to speculations and given us our first official look at the upcoming Switch 2 handheld console. Today, the Japanese company has released a short teaser video for the second-generation console, while hyping up the upcoming Nintendo Direct event scheduled for April 4, 2025. As for the market launch dates, we are still in the dark and will only hear about those plans during the event. If you are excited by the reveal, Nintendo will be hosting experience events across North America, Europe, and Asia, as well. In the U.S., Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas will be the lucky spots, starting in the first week of April.

Advertisement

Coming to the console, the looks are familiar, with a recognizable accent work, but the overall profile is slightly more rounded on the Joy-Con controllers. The kickstand has received a bit of an aesthetic refinement while the USB-C port has been moved to the top edge. The input layout is a familiar affair, with the only change being a new physical button on the right-side controller, right below the Home button.

Nintendo's design team also seems to have given a size boost to the shoulder buttons, which is definitely a welcome change. As far as games go, Nintendo assures that backward compatibility will be on the table, though there will be a slate of games exclusive to the Switch 2, unsurprisingly. A slate of exclusive titles that struck a chord with gaming enthusiasts is what made the original Switch one of the best-selling consoles of all time, so it's not surprising to see the company walk that path, once again.

Advertisement