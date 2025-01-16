5 Nintendo Switch 2 Changes I'm Most Excited About

One of my big concerns with all the Switch 2 teases over the last couple of years is the uncertainty of backwards compatibility. Nintendo has been a bit... inscrutable when it comes to backwards compatibility with some of its consoles over the years, including it in some and excluding it in others. The last thing I want is for all of my physical Switch cartridges to be rendered worthless when a new console comes out, not to mention all of the digital games registered to my Nintendo account.

Thankfully, the Switch 2 reveal trailer has clarified that the new console will feature near-complete backwards compatibility with the original Switch's library. Whether you're playing on physical cartridges or digital games, the Switch 2 will be able to carry over most if not all of your games.

Nintendo clarified that Switch Online memberships will carry over to the Switch 2 as well, which is good, because Switch Online is what gives us our cloud saves. This announcement does have an asterisk that not all games will be fully supported or compatible with the Switch 2. We can't know for sure which games until Nintendo releases a list, but if I had to guess, it'll be games that require special peripherals like "Ring Fit Adventure." That might be a problem for me, as I play "Ring Fit" a lot, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.

