What Are Hall Effect Joysticks, And Can They Improve Your Gaming Experience?

For the last few generations of video game consoles, one of the mortal enemies of the comfortable, consistent gaming experience has been stick drift. Whether it's your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, your PS5 DualSense, or your Xbox controller, every major kind of controller is susceptible to drift in the joysticks, messing up your inputs and peppering the stick's radius with dead zones. While the gaming community at large has been researching DIY solutions for this infernal problem for years, more often than not, there is no practical solution beyond getting a new (sometimes expensive) controller.

Before you purchase your next game controller, however, you may want to consider investing in a particular kind — one with a specific feature designed to defend against the endless scourge of drifting joysticks: Hall effect joysticks. While these alternate joysticks are only slightly different from the usual kind, mechanically speaking, they might just be the solution you're looking for.