How To Fix Drift On Your Xbox One And Series X|S Controllers
Sometimes, when playing games on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you may run into a supremely annoying problem: Controller drifting. What does that mean, exactly? Imagine that you're mid-fight against an enemy, your character randomly starts wandering off to the left or right, and it won't stop. Also known as analog drift, this phenomenon can cause gamers a lot of frustration. Due to its unpredictable nature, it can easily ruin a game if it happens at the wrong time. Rehardless of when it happens, it's no fun.
Drift happens to many different controllers spread across all kinds of consoles. It's typically just a result of wear. Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are notorious for it, but even PlayStation 5 players are not safe. Simply put, the more you game, the more likely it is that eventually, your controller will start to drift, and you'll find yourself searching for quick and easy ways to fix it. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to address controller drift on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
How to dix drift by using compressed air
Oftentimes, when your controller begins to drift in a certain direction, the cause may not be due to a mechanical fault. It could just be a build-up of dirt and dust. Even if you try to keep things tidy as you game, some particles are bound to build up over time, and if your controller is not brand-new, it could be that it just needs a bit of TLC in order to work well again. If that is the case for you, the fix is simple enough and won't require disassembling the controller.
You just need to pick up a can of compressed air with a straw. This is sometimes also referred to as "compressed gas" or "pressurized air." In any case, it's a can of air that will loosen the dust stuck inside various electronics.
- Shake your can of compressed air and then attach the straw.
- Make sure your Xbox controller is completely off. Remove batteries if it's a wireless controller.
- Using the thin straw, blow some air into the bottom of your analog sticks. This should be done in short, quick bursts of air — don't continuously blow the same place for too long.
- Move your controller around as you do this. Turn it upside down to make it easier for the dust to dislodge itself.
- Once you're satisfied, wipe your controller dry and leave it to sit for a few minutes before you try to turn it back on.
How to fix drift by opening up the controller
If you tried to fix things without opening up the controller and you're still experiencing drift, you might have to dig deeper. This could involve removing the chassis of your controller and looking into the mechanics. However, this will completely void any remaining warranty you might have. If your controller is not under warranty anymore, there is basically no reason not to do this, as you won't be eligible for free repairs from Microsoft, so you can take these steps:
- Flip the controller over and remove the batteries. If it's a wired device, unplug it.
- Press your fingernails into the little cracks between the chassis of the controller, located on the parts that you hold on to while gaming. Pull the chassis off from both the left and the right part.
- Take a small flathead screwdriver and remove all of the screws that you can see.
- Push up on the back of the chassis until the front side comes off.
- Remove the analog stick that's causing you trouble.
- On the left side of the joystick, you'll see a small grey clip made out of plastic. If it's loose, you can try to tighten it as much as possible and see whether that fixes the drift. If not, try the next step.
- Push your screwdriver in between the grey clip and the joystick socket and remove the clip entirely by lifting it up.
- Re-assemble the controller and try it out.
How to fix drift by contacting Microsoft
If your controller is still under warranty, your best bet is to contact Microsoft Support for Xbox and try to either have it replaced or repaired. Alternatively, you can contact the store where you bought it and report that it's malfunctioning. Oftentimes, you may not even have to speak to Microsoft in order to get this issue resolved. Unfortunately, if your controller is already a couple of years old and the warranty has expired, your options are more limited.
You can still contact Microsoft and hopefully get the controller repaired for a fee. This will often involve shipping the controller and waiting for it to get back to you, though, so your gaming will be put on hold while your controller is sent away. There is no telling how long it might take for the Xbox technicians to repair the drift. With that said, it's a fairly easy fix for a professional in possession of all the required tools, so it might not be that long.
If you want to forego the hassle of having to pay and wait for repairs, you could buy a new Xbox controller. Wired options are usually around $30 to $40 and, and unlike with repairs, a new, working controller will arrive at your home in the next day or so. You could expect to spend about $60 for a new wireless Xbox controller. Of course, replacing controllers is a last resort.