How To Reset An Xbox Series X Controller

There are numerous potential reasons why your Xbox controller won't stay connected to the console. The battery might be the most common reason for a mid-session disconnect — you'd be surprised how often people don't realize they're running on empty. It's also possible that the battery might have been dislodged, which can happen even if you have the battery cover installed. Even if you think you've charged it sufficiently, the battery can deplete extremely fast if worn down. Newer batteries can lose a significant amount of charge over time if you go ages without using them, too. You should always try a freshly charged pair of batteries before anything more extreme.

Beyond that, bugs can disrupt your experience at times. Although early updates fixed chronic controller connection issues, new updates can cause a bug to resurface in specific circumstances. If you've applied the latest updates and your problem gets worse, consider rolling back to the previous firmware until the issue is patched. Microsoft explains how to roll back the firmware on its support website; you can do so using the console or a PC.

If none of those potential issues are responsible for your controller woes, there are a few other things that may be going on. One possibility is that the controller might be in pairing mode, was removed from the console, or is paired with a different device. If the latter's the case, double tap the pairing button to switch back to the console. Beyond that, other wireless headsets, controllers, and Wi-Fi-based devices may be causing interference, so try to limit the use of other wireless devices while playing. Finally, the controller may have a bad wireless radio. Test using another controller to see if the problem persists.