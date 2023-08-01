Nintendo Switch Cloud Saves Explained

One of the worst things that can happen when playing your Nintendo Switch is having a corrupt save file and being forced to restart your campaign. Losing all that progress can sometimes feel demoralizing, but luckily, the Switch has cloud save functionality that enables players to back up and reload their progress in the worst-case scenario.

As one of the most popular and widely sold handhelds ever created, Nintendo Switch has a lot going for it, including a deep catalog of exclusive titles and online capabilities. That being said, cloud saves aren't a default feature out of the box, so if you want to back up your files, you'll need to learn how to use the function.

If you've owned a Switch for a while but didn't know the feature existed, you're probably not alone. Luckily, the ins and outs of Nintendo Switch cloud saves are simple once you know the details.